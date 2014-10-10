Interconnect refers to a connection or cable which can connect two or more devices and create a connection link between two devices either electrically or mechanically. Interconnects are passive electrical components or parts that contains two terminals in their magnetic flux that hold energy. A passive component is a unit without any running energy, with the exception of the available alternating current (AC) circuit with which it is attached. A chassis, inductor, resistor, transformer, or condenser would be a typical passive component.

Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market is to register a Substantial CAGR of 5.33 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This Interconnects and Passive Components market research report encompasses different industry verticals for industry such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. The market insights covered in Interconnects and Passive Components report simplifies managing marketing of goods and services effectively. With the latest and updated market insights mentioned in the report, businesses can concentrate to enhance their marketing, promotional and sales strategies. For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, this Interconnects and Passive Components market research report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about industry.

Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market By Type (Passive Components, Interconnects), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Data Processing, Telecommunication, Military and Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market are

TE Connectivity, Amphenol Corporation, Koch Industries, Inc., HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Delphi Technologies, TT Electronics., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., AVX Corporation, Cisco, YAZAKI Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, AMETEK.Inc., Hubbell., Foxconn Electronics Inc., J.S.T. Mfg. Co.,Ltd., Chogori Technology Co., Ltd, Zeeteq Electronics Co., Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.., TOYO CONNECTORS & CABLES., Prismatic Engineering Pvt Ltd. amongst others.

Market Segments:

By Type

Passive Components Resistors Inductors Capacitors Transformers Diodes

Interconnects

Printed Circuit Boards

Connectors

Switches

Relays

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Data Processing

Telecommunication

Military and Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019, TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. revealed the commercialization of it nine products. All the products would be compatible with AEC-Q200, a standard of qualification for passive component reliability testing of electronics. The products will be used in manufacturing and entertainment systems for counter-noise controls and snubber apps for power supply circuits, as well as IT facilities such as base station communication devices and computers.

In November 2018, Yageo Corporation introduced the new high-power non-surge device resistor, the high-power SR spectrum. This series has fantastic 100ppm/ ° C TCR features with perfect product selection and durable composition. The distinctive non-surge layout throughout the loop may resist a high pulse and function in a heavy-power atmosphere. There are triple and quadruple powers for the SR series. This development in product and engineering is to provide excellent products and better facilities to clients.

Research Methodology: Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

