Healthcare Enterprise Content Management market overview-

Global Healthcare Enterprise Content Management Market is set to witness a stable in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2017 and historic year 2018. Increasing demand for cloud- based solutions in healthcare industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key players profiled in this report are: Agfa-Gevaert Group, Alfresco Software, Inc., Box, Atlassian, Computhink, Inc., Xerox Corporation, DocuWare Corporation, Everteam, Fabasoft, Hyland Software, Inc., IBM Corporation, Laserfiche, M-Files Inc., Microsoft, Newgen Software Technologies Limited., Nuxeo, Open Text Corporation, Oracle, Nuance Communications, Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., Seismic, Xerox Corporation, Veeva Systems, Streamline Health Solutions, LLC., SpringCM.

Global Healthcare Enterprise Content Management Market By Deployment Type (Cloud, On- Premise), Solutions (Document Management, Imaging and Capturing, Case Management, Record Management, Web Content Management, Digital Asset Management, Mobile Content Management, E-discovery, Others), Component (Software, Solutions), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

List of Chapters covered-:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Healthcare Enterprise Content Management Market, By Type

7 Healthcare Enterprise Content Management Market, By Organization Size

8 Healthcare Enterprise Content Management Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

South America Market: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru Asia-Pacific Market: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia North America Market: United States, Canada, Mexico The Middle East & Africa Market: GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Europe Market: Germany, Netherlands, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland.

