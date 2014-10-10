The market study and analysis conducted in this Air Condition report also assists to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. This market research report has been prepared by thoroughly comprehending specific requirements of the business. The Air Condition report explains a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. It explains various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure. So, take your business to the peak level of growth with this all-inclusive Air Condition market research report.

Global Air Condition Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 131.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 327.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in global warming and increase in temperatures globally.

Market Definition: Global Air Condition Market

Air condition can be defined as the product that is utilized in the process of achieving optimum temperature indoors. These devices are used for the removal of heat, moisture from indoors so that the occupants of the rooms are comfortable. They also find their usage in maintaining the optimum temperature in various other situations as well such as to remove the heat from server rooms, keep the optimum temperature for museum, etc.

Major Market Competitors/Players: DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.; Blue Star Limited; Electrolux; Carrier Corporation; Hitachi, Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; AMP Air; Voltas Ltd.; Johnson Controls; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; FUJITSU GENERAL; Ingersoll-Rand plc; Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.; Danfoss; ABS Aircon Engineers Private Limited; GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC.; UNITED TECHNOLOGIES; LG Electronics and Midea Group.

Market Segmentation

Global Air Condition Market By Product (Air Conditioners), Type (Rooftop, Chillers, Split, Indoor Packaged), Duct Type (Ductless, Ducted), Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

