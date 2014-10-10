The market study and analysis conducted in this Ride Sharing report also assists to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. This market research report has been prepared by thoroughly comprehending specific requirements of the business. The Ride Sharing report explains a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. It explains various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure. So, take your business to the peak level of growth with this all-inclusive Ride Sharing market research report.

Global Ride Sharing Market was valued at an estimated USD 60.88 billion in 2018; this value is expected to grow to USD 257.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with the adoption of ride sharing, such as reduction in carbon emissions, cost benefits and ease of travel.

Market Definition: Global Ride Sharing Market

Ride sharing can be defined as a facility, which is used to transport the consumers and riders from one place to another. This service is usually availed over the internet in which the consumers book their rides and avail the transportation. It is benefitting to the environment as well as the consumers as it usually involves more than one rider in the same vehicle.

Major Market Competitors/Players: ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd., Lyft Inc., Volkswagen AG, Gett, TomTom International BV., Grab, Aptiv, BlaBlaCar, DENSO CORPORATION, Waymo LLC, car2go NA LLC, Mobileye, Maxi Mobility S.L., Taxify OÜ, Ridecell Inc, GoGet Carshare, Careem and Easy Taxi Serviços LTDA.

Market Segmentation

Global Ride Sharing Market By Type (P2P Car Sharing, Corporate Car Sharing), Service Type (E-Hailing, Car Rental, Car Sharing, Station-Based Mobility), Vehicle Type (CNG/LPG Vehicles, ICE Vehicles, EV, Micro-Mobility Vehicles), Data Service (Navigation, Information Service, Payment Service, Others), Distance (Long Distance, Short Distance), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

