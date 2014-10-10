The market study and analysis conducted in this Gas Phase Filtration report also assists to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. This market research report has been prepared by thoroughly comprehending specific requirements of the business. The Gas Phase Filtration report explains a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. It explains various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure. So, take your business to the peak level of growth with this all-inclusive Gas Phase Filtration market research report.

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of corrosive air in the environment and the drastic effects of it on human health, with these factors comes the need for gas phase filtration.

Market Definition: Global Gas Phase Filtration Market

Gas phase filtration is a method of purifying the air present in the surroundings of the filter. Filter media are installed inside these filters which are made up of activated carbon or sodium permanganates, which are most widely, accepted filters. They are in the form of pellets and require timely replacement after it has reached its limit of absorption of impurities.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Camfil, American Air Filter Company Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, CLARCOR Industrial Air, Bry-Air Inc., PURAFIL INC., Circul-aire Inc., KCWW, ProMark Associates Inc., Tri-Dim Filter Corporation, Koch Filter, Filtration Group Corporation, North American Filter Corporation, Cosmos Air Purification, Troy Filters Ltd., Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd., Pure Air Filtration LLC, and MayAir Group.

Market Segmentation

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market By Type (Packed Bed, Combination), Filter (Granular Activated Carbon, Potassium Permanganate, Impregnated Activated Carbon, Blend), Application (Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control, Odor Control), End-User (Pulp & Paper, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining, Food & Beverages, Hospitality, Healthcare, Utilities, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Water & Wastewater, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Report Highlights:

– The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

– Market forecasts till 2026, using estimated market values as the base numbers

– Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

– Key developments and strategies observed in the market

– Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

– In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview of Market

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Gas Phase Filtration Market

Chapter 3: Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Market

Chapter 4: Overall Market Overview of Gas Phase Filtration Market

Chapter 5: Gas Phase Filtration Market Analysis

Chapter 6: Major Manufacturers Analysis of Market

Chapter 7: Development Trend of Analysis of Market

Chapter 8: Gas Phase Filtration Marketing Type Analysis

Chapter 9: Conclusion of Gas Phase Filtration Market Report



