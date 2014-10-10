Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Mobile Payment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Mobile Payment Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Mobile payment (also referred to as mobile money,mobile money transfer, and mobile wallet) generally refer to payment services operated under financial regulation and performed from or via a mobile device.

Mobile payments are an increasingly attractive way to pay because they’re secure, fast, and convenient.

Since the growth of Apple Pay and other NFC payments isn’t slowing down, adapting to mobile payment technology is extremely valuable for your business.

In 2018, the global Mobile Payment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

WeChat Pay

Alipay

PayPal

Apple Pay

WePay

Verifone

Samsung Pay

PlaySpan

PayStand

Payoneer

Paymentwall

Heartland Payment Systems

First Data

Amazon Pay

Stripe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Near-field Communication (NFC) Payments

Sound Waves-based Payments

Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) Payments

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal User

Business Users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

