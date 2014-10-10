Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Mobile Music Streaming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Mobile Music Streaming Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Music Streaming development in United States, Europe and China.

Mobile music streaming is a way of delivering sound—including music—without requiring you to download files from the internet.

Music services like Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music use this method to provide songs that can be enjoyed on all types of devices.

Streaming differs from downloads in that no copy of the music is saved to your hard drive. If you want to hear it again, you can easily stream it again, although some paid streaming music services allow you the option to do both—stream and download.

In 2018, the global Mobile Music Streaming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Apple

Deezer

Google

iHeartRadio

Pandora

SoundCloud

Spotify

TIDAL

TuneIn

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Free Version Availiable

No Free Version

Market segment by Application, split into

User Younger than 18

User Between 18-35

User Older than 35

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

