The ‘Global Proactive Security Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Proactive Security Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Proactive Security development in United States, Europe and China.

A proactive security approach prevents major incidents before they happen. Preventative measures taken by a company anticipate potential situations and save the firm from experiencing devastating events that can lead to crippling losses from theft, fire or natural disaster. In addition, the physical manifestations of a proactive security system such as signs, cameras and passwords act as visible deterrents to thieves, vandals and hackers.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. The increasing need for organizations to protect their data from advanced cyber-attacks, and addressing the stringent government regulations are expected to drive the proactive security market. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the major countries, along with regulatory reforms and economic stability, is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific (APAC). In Middle East and Africa (MEA), enterprises belonging to a range of verticals, such as BFSI, government, education, and manufacturing, are expected to increase their investments in proactive security solutions and services.

In 2018, the global Proactive Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Cisco

Symantec

Fireeye

Mcafee

Palo Alto Networks

Securonix

Logrhythm

Rapid7

Qualys

Alienvault

Trustwave

Cybersponse

Firemon

RSA Security

Demisto

Threatconnect

Centrify

Oracle

Swimlane

Aricent

Phantom

Skybox Security

Corvil

Siemplify

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Analytics

Advanced Malware Protection (AMP)

Security Monitoring

Attack Simulation

Security Orchestration

Risk and Vulnerability Management

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail and eCommerce

IT and Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Proactive Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Proactive Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

