Global smart transportation market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 19.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Smart Transportation Market, By Solution (Traffic Management Solution, Passenger Information Solution, Smart Ticketing Solution, Parking Management Solution, Integrated Supervision Solution, Insurance Telematics Solution), Service (Cloud Services, Professional Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 The Smart Transportation is one of the most crucial and equipped with ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) based applications. It is connected wirelessly with Internet of Things (IoT) vertical technology.

Top Key Players:

Kapsch Traffic Com,

Gemalto NV,

Thales Group,

Alstom,

Schneider Electric,

Siemens Ltd.,

MSR-Traffic,

Cubic Corporation,

WS ATKINS PLC,

Cisco System, Inc.,

Accenture,

IBM,

LG CNS,

Indigo Group

Toshiba Corporation

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In November, Cisco system, Inc delivered business intelligence IoT solution that is beneficial in launching smart city projects.

In March, Cisco system, Inc. introduced transport network modernization for deploying older transport network and re-engineering network configuration.

In September, Cisco system, Inc. launched new transportation solution that is beneficial for delivering new passenger services, improve the traffic conditions and provides a safe environment to the users.

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Solution

Passenger information solution,

Traffic management solution,

Parking management solution,

Smart ticketing solution,

Insurance telematics solution

Integrated supervision solution.

By Services

Professional services

Cloud services

By End User

Roadways,

Railways,

Waterways



By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

