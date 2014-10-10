Smart Transportation Market Trends and Prospects Report to 2026 With Key Players Such as Kapsch Traffic Com, Gemalto NV, Thales Group, Alstom, Schneider Electric, Siemens Ltd.
Smart Transportation Industry 2019 Global Market report studies the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market report takes into consideration several industry research, customer insights, market sizing & forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them.
Global smart transportation market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 19.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Global Smart Transportation Market, By Solution (Traffic Management Solution, Passenger Information Solution, Smart Ticketing Solution, Parking Management Solution, Integrated Supervision Solution, Insurance Telematics Solution), Service (Cloud Services, Professional Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 The Smart Transportation is one of the most crucial and equipped with ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) based applications. It is connected wirelessly with Internet of Things (IoT) vertical technology.
Top Key Players:
- Kapsch Traffic Com,
- Gemalto NV,
- Thales Group,
- Alstom,
- Schneider Electric,
- Siemens Ltd.,
- MSR-Traffic,
- Cubic Corporation,
- WS ATKINS PLC,
- Cisco System, Inc.,
- Accenture,
- IBM,
- LG CNS,
- Indigo Group
- Toshiba Corporation
- Others
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November, Cisco system, Inc delivered business intelligence IoT solution that is beneficial in launching smart city projects.
- In March, Cisco system, Inc. introduced transport network modernization for deploying older transport network and re-engineering network configuration.
- In September, Cisco system, Inc. launched new transportation solution that is beneficial for delivering new passenger services, improve the traffic conditions and provides a safe environment to the users.
Market Segmentations:
Global Smart Transportation Market is segmented on the basis of
- Solution
- Services
- Transportation
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Solution
- Passenger information solution,
- Traffic management solution,
- Parking management solution,
- Smart ticketing solution,
- Insurance telematics solution
- Integrated supervision solution.
By Services
- Professional services
- Cloud services
By End User
- Roadways,
- Railways,
- Waterways
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
