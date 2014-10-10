Companion Animal Vaccines Market 2026 Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts
Businesses can attain detailed insights with this Companion Animal Vaccines report which help them self-assuredly make decisions about their production and marketing strategies in healthcare industry. It also endows with statistics on the current state of the industry and hence works as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. It describes various parameters throughout the report which analyses the market status in detail. This whole market report can be mainly categorised into four main areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.
Leading industry players operating in the Global Companion Animal Vaccines Market are Sanofi, Merial, Merck, Pfizer, Merial, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco, Zoetis Inc., Bayer, Bioniche Animal Health Canada Inc, Merck Animal Health, Novartis Animal Health US, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Virbac, CEVA SANTE ANIMALE, Heska Corporation and others.
The global companion animal vaccines market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increase in prevalence of animal diseases, animal welfare campaigns, technological advancements in biotechnology, growing number of cattle & poultry countries.
Market Drivers
- Rising prevalence of animal diseases, is driving the market growth
- Technological advancements in biotechnology, is enhancing the market growth
- Animal welfare campaigns, act as a catalyst for the market growth
- Favorable government initiatives, is flourishing the market growth
Market Restraints
- Lack of proper reimbursement policies, is restraining the market growth
- Developing animal vaccines is a rather lengthy and expensive process, and is hampering the market growth
- High cost of storage of vaccines, hinders the growth of the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim announced that Ingelvac PRRS MLV will be distributed to the market of China, which will shift market from imported vaccines to the vaccines which are locally produced and will help in shortening the intermission between the plant and animal farms.
- In August 2015, Dechra Pharmaceutical acquired genera dd, a company focuses on animal health products. This purchase allows Dechra Pharmaceuticals to move into veterinary vaccines section.
Key Research Market Segmentation
By Product
- Attenuated Live Vaccines
- Conjugate Vaccines
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Subunit Vaccines
- Toxoid Vaccines
- DNA Vaccines
- Recombinant Vaccines
By Species Type
- Canine
- Avian
- Feline
- Equine
By Distribution Channel
- Veterinary Clinics
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Veterinary Research Institutes
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
On the basis of geography, companion animal vaccines market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
- North America & South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific, and
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
