Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.57 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Leading Players Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market are Sunquest Information Systems, Cerner Corporation, SCC Soft Computer, CompuGroup Medical US, CompuGroup Medical SE, McKesson, Epic, Medical Information Technology Solutions, MEDITECH, Orchard Software, Allscripts, Quest Diagnostics, CPSI, Merge Healthcare, an IBM Company, Comp Pro Med, Psyche Systems Corporation, TechniData America, Siemens Healthineers, Siemens, Evident.io, LabWare, Abbott,CompuGroup Medical Schweiz AG and others.

Laboratory information systems (LIS) report also conducts wide-ranging study about different market segments and regions. The market report highlights the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape via SWOT analysis. This report aids to focus on the important aspects of the market like what the recent market trends are or what buying patterns of the consumers are. This market is supposed to show a considerable growth during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Systemic gathering of company profiles that are driving the market is also performed in this report.

A laboratory information system (LIS), it is computer based software that used to manage and stores the data from all stages of medical processes and verify the data . In laboratory information system Physicians and lab technicians are used to coordinate varieties of inpatient and outpatient medical testing.

There is Rise in adoption of laboratory information management systems (LIMS) among independent and hospital-based. This helps to minimized the error of diagnostic and manage high data volumes the adoption of laboratory informatics in the U.S. is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Standalone LIS

Integrated LIS

By Device Type

Clinical LIS

Anatomical LIS

By Components

Services

Software

By Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Remotely-Hosted

Cloud-Based

By End-User

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Anatomical Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories

Based on geography

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America and rest of the world

24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to the rising focus on healthcare data maintenance and integration among healthcare providers and payers.

Competitive Analysis and Key Point

The deployment of integrated healthcare systems helps facilitate a smooth exchange of patient data across different healthcare organizations. The emergence of new and complex tests, along with the necessity to make test results readily available for clinicians, presents significant challenges for laboratory managers/technicians. In order to take effective decisions, clinicians require a patient care summary. This in turn requires an integrated system that provides the entire diagnostic information in one database. A completely integrated LIS addresses various patient safety issues, enhances the quality of care, provides patient information at a single point of access, and eliminates the gaps in communication between care providers. The benefits associated with integrated solutions are better workflow, elimination of costs of maintaining interfaces between two software, easy retrieval of clinical data, and quick feedback for clinicians. These benefits make it easier for hospitals to replace their traditional LIS systems with an integrated LIS.

