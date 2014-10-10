Tire Material report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. General market conditions and probable market for a new product to be launched are also analyzed in this Tire Material market report. In addition, company’s market share, possible sales volume, types of consumers, their response and views about the products, their thoughts for the step up of a product and the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product have also been covered in this Tire Material market study.

Leading Players of Tire Material Market are China Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd., Shell, Chevron, Nynas AB, PetroChina, Ralson Goodluck Carbon Pvt. Ltd., LANXESS, Cabot Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and so on.

Global Tire Material Market is expected to reach USD 103.37 billion by 2025, from USD 73.98 billion and it’s growing at a CAGR of 4.2% forecast to 2025.

Tire is a tough and flexible rubber covering that is attached to the rim of a wheel. A Tire provides traction to the vehicle and serves as a pad for the wheel. The most common form of the tire is pneumatic. The pneumatic tire consists of an inner tube that holds the air pressure. Nowadays pneumatic tires are designed to form a pressure seal with the rim of the wheel. To develop proper toughness and flexibility, the rubber must be treated with different chemicals and then should be heated gradually.

Recent Industry Developments

According to the Industrial Trade Administration, in 2017, U.S. light vehicle sales reached up to 17.1 million units. In the same year, about 2.0 million new light vehicles and 130,000 medium and heavy trucks were shipped by the U.S. to more than 200 markets all around the world with additional exports of automotive parts valued almost about USD 85.6 billion. The above mentioned factors prove that the market for the automobile industry is growing drastically around the globe and will ultimately drive the demand for tire material.

Key Players

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Tire Material Industry Overview

1.1 Tire Material Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Tire Material Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Tire Material Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Tire Material Size by Demand

2.3 Tire Material Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Tire Material by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Tire Material Size by Type

3.3 Tire Material Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Tire Material Market

4.1 Tire Material Sales

4.2 Tire Material Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

Crucial Features of Tire Material Market Report:

Intensive outline of Tire Material industry alongside anticipated development examination and memorable and current status of the business.

A wide-running examination of real contenders, makers, providers, merchants in the Tire Material showcase alongside driving contender’s item determination, indispensable money related subtleties, corporate profiles, and rewarding business stratagems.

Exact and fundamental assessment of Tire Material advertise division dependent on item/benefit types, applications, areas, and innovation.

Significant experiences into import/send out exercises, request and supply examination, Tire Material piece of the overall industry, measure, development rate, benefit, income, CAGR, and other basic subtleties.

A significant investigation of changing business sector elements, Tire Material advertise main impetus just as generation examination, limit, producing cost, industry chain structure, and dynamic viewpoint.

Competitive Landscape: Global Tire Material Market

The global tire material market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tire material market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Segmentation of Tire Material

By Geography

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico etc)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa etc)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars, Trucks, Mining & construction, Buses, Agricultural vehicles and Others

By Type

Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements, Textile Reinforcements and Others

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters.

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

