Global nut ingredients market will reach a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Nut Ingredients Market

On the basis of application,

confectioneries,

dairy products,

bakery products,

snacks & bars,

desserts,

cereals,

beverages and others (salads & sauces)

Based on geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Based on types

almonds,

hazelnuts,

walnuts,

cashews and others

The others segment consists of artificial nuts, beechnuts, chestnuts and chinquapin nuts.

Table of Contents: Global Nut Ingredients Market

Executive Summary

Scope/opportunities of the Report

Research Methodology

Market Landscape

Pipeline Analysis

Market Sizing

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Regional Landscape

Business Decision Framework

Drivers And Challenges

Market Key Trends

Players Landscape

Players Analysis

Appendix

Recent Industry Developments

In 2017, INC World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress (International Nut and Dried Fruit Council) have estimated production of nut and dried fruit for the year 2017 and 2018.

Total dried fruit production has been forecasted to reach 3 million MT (million ton) and 20% growth over the previous 10 years average.

It can be observed from the previous season that the dried apricots have registered the supreme growth, 35% increase compared to 2016 and 2017, which accounted to 229,500 MT, Turkey is the leading producer with 63% in the global market.

Sweetened dried cranberries are also predicted to escalate their market by 10%, which is 200, 300 MT, and 79% produced by the USA.

Total nut and dried fruit production has been forecasted to keep rising by the resources of new planting areas globally in the year 2018.

The farming area for almond bearing in acres is noted to be increasing in California and Spain, and Australia is supposed to have 15,000 additional hectares to in 2018 (according to the Almond Board of Australia). Plantations in South Africa have also been expanded about 3,500 additional hectares in 2016, and China is also planning to reach over 333,000 hectare by 2020.

Key Players: Global Nut Ingredients Market

Mondelēz International, Olam, Mars, Mars Food, The Hershey Company, Kerry, Kanegrade Ltd., Kerry Foods, Barry Callebaut Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Ingredients, Barry Callebaut Group, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Borges International Group, V. Besana Spa, Terri Lynn Quality Foods, FreshPlaza, Bio Product Group LTD, LA BATURRICA, Hpm Warenhandelsagentur OHG, Bredabest B.V., Royal Nut Company, Helios Ingredients Ltd., Bergin Fruit & Nut Company, TRC Specialty Commodities, Russell Stover Chocolates, Northwest Hazelnut Company among others

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Health & wellness trend and growing focus on preventive healthcare

Technological developments enabling trade of raw material

Allergies to nut ingredients

Launch of innovative healthier products

Associations & organizations promoting nut ingredients industry

Increasing costs of raw material

