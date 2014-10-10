The Sterilization Services report presents the detailed information regarding product details, pricing strategies and the shipping costs. It helps to identify the opportunities for growth and guides the company regarding the upcoming challenges in the market, it also offers the information about the products of the competitors and their business strategies to strive successfully in the market. With the help of this report companies can analyze their position in the industry, examine their weakness and strengthen their position in the global market. Hence, this report helps the organizations to overcome the challenges and threats in the market as it guides to achieve benefit in the business.

Global Sterilization Services Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.67 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the healthcare market outsourcing sterilization responsibilities to other companies; rising numbers of healthcare procedures and thereby the requirement of sterilization of surgical rooms.

The study emphasizes advancement in Sterilization Services solutions as it has immense influence on the decision making process in almost all socioeconomic and business aspects. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Sterilization Services market along with the market forecast in terms of revenue growth for all segments.

Major Companies Involved

STERIS Corporation, Sterigenics, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, 3M, Medline Industries, Inc., DuPont, Solvay, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell, The Chemours Company, Mexichem, Cantel Medical, Life Science Outsourcing, Inc., Cretex Medical, AGC Inc.,Medistri SA, UCM AG, Noxilizer, Inc., Centurion Medical Products, E-BEAM Services Inc., Cosmed Group, Cantel Canada

Market Drivers:

Increasing availing of outsourcing the sterilization services to specific companies by the healthcare industry is expected to drive the market growth

Rising surgical procedures in the market, thereby increasing the need for sterilization of surgical rooms is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Use of ethylene oxide (EtO) and the harmful effects due to its usage is expected to restrain the market growth

Difficulties and complications associated with the sterilization of advanced medical instruments is also expected to restrain the market growth

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Sterilization Services (Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given.

Market segmentation

By Method Steam Sterilization Ethylene Oxide (EtO) Sterilization Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization Gamma Sterilization Others

End-User Hospitals & Clinics Medical Device Companies Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Research & Academic Institutions Others

Application Medical Devices Laboratory Equipment Packaging Materials Raw Materials

Service Contract Sterilization Services Validation Sterilization Services Mode of Delivery Offsite Sterilization Services Onsite Sterilization Services



By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Competitive Analysis

The global sterilization services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sterilization services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A., introduced a new robotized sterilization plant for parenteral bags

In March 2017, UCM AG introduced ultrasonic fine-cleaning system able to administer cleaning process to 1 million stainless steel turned parts and tubes daily with the products being ejected into good manufacturing process (GMP) Class D cleanroom.

