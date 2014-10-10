To prepare Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition market research report, certain steps are to be followed for collecting, recording and analysing market data. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted in this report with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The major areas covered in this report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. The finest market research report is the one which is pertinent, unique, and creditable and also makes use of proven tools and techniques to formulate complex market insights into simpler version.

Some of the eminent industry players operating in the Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition market are DuPont Nutrition & Health, DuPont, FrieslandCampina, Abbott, Ingredion Incorporated, Carbosynth Limited, Dairy Crest, Dextra Laboratories Ltd, Elicityl – Glycoproducts for Life Sciences, Inbiose, Medolac Laboratories, a public benefit corporation, zuChem, Glycom A/S, Abbott Nutrition Health Institute (ANHI) among others.

Global Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition Markets is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Recent Industry Developments

In Feburary 2016, FrieslandCampina (Netherland) and Glycosyn (U.S.) partnered for the development of the next generation infant nutrition. This has strengthened the company’s position as a market leader in infant nutrition ingredients.

In March 2018, Inbiose (Belgium) and DuPont Nutrition & Health (DuPont) (Denmark) received EU regulatory approval and licensing agreement for the exclusive rights to produce and commercialize 2’-FL and other selected fucosylated HMOs for food applications in the European market.

FrieslandCampina Domo:

FrieslandCampina Domo, founded in 2009 and based in Netherlands. It is involved in manufacturing of ingredients, base powders and total formulas for the infant and toddler markets and ingredients for the medical and cell nutrition markets. It offers wide range of galaoctooligosaccharides product for infant nutrition.

The company operates as a subsidiary of FrieslandCampina. It has its presence in Europe, Asia and Oceania, Africa and the Middle East, North and South America.

DuPont Nutrition & Health:

DuPont Nutrition & Health, founded in 1989 and based in Denmark, engaged in manufacturing ingredients for food, beverage, pharmaceutical and dietary supplements industries. It offers wide range of food & beverages products by the brand, Danisco. It offers HMOs for infant nutrition. It operates as a subsidiary of DowDuPont.

Market Segmentation

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)

South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Africa, Rest of MEA)

By Form (Powder, Liquid)

By Type (Galactoligosaccharides, Human Milk Oligosaccharides, Fructooligosaccharides, Others)

By Source (Bacteria, Plants, Algae, Fungi, Others).

Growth Drivers of Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition Market

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising patient pool for chronic illness in ageing population, rising awareness of home care services, increasing geriatric population, Insurance coverage and government initiatives to provide cost-effective medical treatment for ageing population.

Inability of mothers to lactate sufficiently:

There are various problems associated with breastfeeding such as sore nipples, engorged breasts, mastitis, leaking milk, pain, and failure to latch on by the infant. In these issues women require professional assistance to continue to breastfeed. Women are not capable to feed new born child due to the insufficient glandular tissue. Some women have trauma history or postpartum depression or other mental issue which makes breast feeding difficult. Some of the women are not capable to produce sufficient milk during breast feeding. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, 50.0% of mothers are not able to produce sufficient milk after delivery. These issues related to breast feeding are increasing demand for other alternatives including infant formula, which in turn is increasing the demand of infant nutrient formulations.

Growing number of working mothers:

Now days, there is rapid increase of working women worldwide. Many women are now participating in the labor force even as the support system to balance family obligations with career ambitions. According to the U.S. Department of Labour, around 74.6 million women in the civilian labor force and almost 47.0% of U.S. workers are women.

