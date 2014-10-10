Global natural fiber-reinforced plastics (NFRP) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of natural fiber-reinforced plastics from engineering sector is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The natural fiber-reinforced plastics Market report presents the light-hearted market dynamics of the sector along with the current market scenario and the future prospects of the sector. This market research report is a thorough analysis of the current market scenario that encompasses several market dynamics. Company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio and latest developments are taken into consideration when studying company profiles. Careful efforts, coupled with integrated approaches, lead to an excellent market research report that drives business decision-making. The most appropriate method for distributing certain products can also be analyzed with this natural fiber-reinforced plastics market study.

Natural fiber-reinforced plastics are usually used to strengthen the material along with the combination of plastics. Flax, jute, sisal, ramie, coir etc. are some of the most common type of the natural fiber. They are eco- friendly and have very good sustainability. They are widely used in industries like automotive, construction, aerospace, sports etc. They usually have low density and are biodegradable in nature. Increasing demand of cotton as soundproofing material is fuelling the growth of this market.

The natural fiber-reinforced plastics market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of AMORIM., Tecnaro GmbH, Advanced Compounding Rudolstadt GmbH, UPM, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., TEIJIN LIMITED, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., Hexcel Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Company Limited, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co.,Ltd., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV., PolyOne Corporation and others

The report also mentions regional or country level analysis, market shares for new entrants, critical success factors product sales figures, production value, currency and pricing, gross margins, current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets etc.

This natural fiber-reinforced plastics market research report serves the businesses with making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and accomplish better profitability by prioritizing market goals.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of cotton fiber as soundproofing material is driving the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence for natural fiber-reinforced plastics from various end-users is another factor driving the market growth

Rising demand for cost- effective and low density product will also drive the growth of this market

Increasing usage of natural fiber-reinforced plastics in engineering sector will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing need of chemical modification of natural fibers to improve interfacial adhesion is restraining the market growth

High processing cost will also restrict the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Evegreen announced that they are going to partner with Spectalite so that they can increase the production of natural fiber reinforced bio-polymers. They are going to set up their operation in Slovenia and both the companies have invested into application development, R&D, part molding and material compounding. The main aim is to adjust the speed of the bio-degradation as per the need and requirement of the customer an enhance the mechanical performance of the final part

In October 2015, Polyone announced the launch of their new bold color and extrusion options in their reSound Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites portfolio. The main aim of the launch is to meet the need and requirement of the manufacturer and consumer for the lightweight and strong solutions. This new solution will be available in the color like green, black, terra cotta, beige, copper, and blue. They are specially designed for the non- automotive customers so that they can flexibility by maintaining the performance.

Major Geographical Regions Include in This Study: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Segmentation: Global Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics (NFRP) Market

By Type

Thermoplastics Polyethylene Polystyrene

Thermosets Polyester Epoxies Vinyl Ester



By Fiber

Flax

Cotton

Jute

Sisal

Ramie

Coir

Banana

By End-User

Automotive

Building and Construction

Aerospace

Sports & Leisure

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

