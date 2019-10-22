To stay ahead of the competition, it is very important to have a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape, their product range, their strategies and future prospects. This metrology services market report covers many vital market analysis parameters that can be used for your business. Analysis and evaluation of important industry trends, market size and market share are mentioned in this metrology services report. The report helps to measure and optimize every step of the life cycle of the industrial process, including engagement, acquisition, retention and monetization. This market research report has been prepared considering today’s business needs and advances in technology.

The market analysis of the metrology services market report provides the study of various market segments that should witness the fastest development against the backdrop of the forecast forecast framework. To keep you informed about industry insights so you never miss a thing, this is a valuable market report. This is a professional and comprehensive report that focuses on primary and secondary engines, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This metrology services Market Research Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market.

The global, regional and other market statistics including CAGR, financial statements, volume and market share is mentioned in this report can be easily relied upon in light of their high precision and authenticity. This report also provides a study on the current and future demand of the global market. The overview includes studying the market scope, leading players, market segments and sub segments.

Global metrology services market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand for finished goods and increasing popularity of metrology services from industrial and power generation applications are the factor for the growth of this market.

Metrology services are the service which is offered to the industries for the purpose of measurement. Different hardware and software used for the accurate and high quality result. Portable coordinate measuring machines, light scanners, laser trackers and other are some of the common hardware that is used. It helps the organization to improve their productivity without affecting the requirement of the resource. They are widely used in application such as aerospace, industrial, automotive, power generation and others.

Segmentation: Global Metrology Services Market

By Product (Coordinate Measuring Machines, Optical Digitizers and Scanners),

Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Power Generation, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increasing security and safety concern will drive the growth of this market

Rising popularity of connected cars among population will also propel the market growth

Rising demand for electric, hybrid and luxury vehicles among population also accelerates the market growth

Growing mechanization in agriculture sector acts as a driving factor

Market Restraints:

Complexity associated with the intensification in design will restrict the market growth

Rising risk of data breaches and cyber-attacks also hampers the growth of this market

Major Geographical Regions Include in This Study: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global metrology services market: Hexagon AB, Carl Zeiss AG, Renishaw plc, Nikon Metrology Inc., Quality Vision International, Optical Metrology Services Ltd, Perceptron, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Dimensional Metrology Services., Marand Precision, Verus Precision Ltd, CREAFORM, East Coast Metrology, LLC, Metalock Engineering Group, Metrology Services, Inc., Rice Lake Weighing System, Roberts Metrology Services, Precision Optical, Covalent Metrology Services, Greywall, Inc, Apex Alabama among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Automated Precision, Inc announced that they have acquired Exact Laser Measurements, Inc so that they can expand their process control metrology automation products in the automotive industry. This will help them to strengthen their position in the market and with new technology will expand their metrology services so that they can provide better services to their customers

In February 2019, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions announced that they have opened their new facility for metrology services at Los Angeles so that they can provide project management, training, services and support. This will help them to meet the need of the customer by providing them different types of the software training

