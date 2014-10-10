The silicon photonics report makes you focus on important aspects of the market, such as recent market trends and market conditions. In addition, this report also contains all the information, including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications and commitments, while detailing the actions of key actors with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions. and their effects in terms of sales, import, export, income and CAGR values. This industry analysis report talks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. This report consists of drivers and restrictions for the market that are obtained with the help of the SWOT analysis, together with its impact on demand during the forecast period.

The global silicon photonics market is expected to reach USD 2255.7 million by 2025, from USD 630.8 million and market is growing at a CAGR of 21.3% by the end of 2025.

Some of the eminent industry players operating in the Global Silicon Photonics Market are Acacia, Luxtera, Intel Corporation, Cisco, Mellanox Technologies., Finisar Corporation., Globalfoundries, Hamamatsu Photonics, IBM, Juniper Networks, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Broadcom., Ciena Corporation., NeoPhotonics Corporation, Oclaro, Inc., Reflex Photonics Inc., RANOVUS Inc., SICOYA, Rockley Photonics., Lumentum, SKORPIOS TECHNOLOGIES INC, Photline technologies, Avago technologies, Infinera Corporation

Market Segmentation of Global Silicon Photonics Market

On the basis of application,

Data center and high-performance computing,

telecommunications,

military,

defence,

aerospace,

medical and life sciences,

metrology,

Sensing

Based on product, the global silicon photonics market is segmented into

transceiver,

variable optical attenuator,

switch, cable

Sensor

On the basis of component, the global silicon photonics market is classified into

laser, modulator,

Photodetector

Based on geography, the global silicon photonics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

north America & south America,

Europe,

Asia-pacific and,

Middle east & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, turkey, Russia, china, India, south Korea, japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, south Africa and, brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL SILICON PHOTONICS MARKET

Growing focus of market players

The global silicon photonics market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (new product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their position in the market. The report also covers the market shares for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Demand is increasing for silicon photonics based products in data centers:

The rising demand for silicon photonics has increased tremendously over the year throughout the globe. The silicon photonics is spurred by high-data-traffic applications like the Internet of Things (IoT) and it is used in hyper-scale datacenters. Also it has potential benefits of high-bandwidth and high-data-rate.

