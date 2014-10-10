Meat Substitutes market report helps in achieving a sustainable growth in the market, by providing a well-versed, specific and most relevant product and market information. This market report also takes into account strategic profiling of the major players in the market, all-inclusive analysis of their basic competencies, and hence keep competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. What is more, this report provides details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry.

Leading players of Meat Substitutes Market are Amy’s Kitchen, Archer Daniels Midland, Beyond Meat, Blue Chip Group among others, ADM, DuPont, The Nisshin Ollio Group, Sonic Biochem Limited, MGP Ingredients, Garden Protein International, Beyond Meat, Amy’s Kitchen, Quorn Foods, KELLOGG NA CO., and so on.

The Global Meat Substitutes Market is expected to reach USD 7.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.85% forecast by 2025.

Meat substitutes replicate animal protein sources. In recent years, plant-based alternatives to meat have gained popularity among consumers. As a result of this increased consumer demand now days meat substitutes have improved in both taste and texture. Tofu is one of the most popular meat substitutes, and widely used as an alternative for pork, chicken, beef, and other meats. Increase in obesity rates and health problems like heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and others across the world. These health issues have declined consumption of meat, and promoting substitute meat products, which are high in nutritional value, have similar taste & texture as meat.

Key Segmentation of Meat Substitutes Market

Based on geography, North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Based on category,

Frozen,

Refrigerated and

Shelf-stable

On the basis of type,

Tofu & tofu ingredients,

Tempeh,

Textured vegetable protein,

Other soy products,

Seitan,

Quorn and other meat substitutes

The other soy product is further sub segmented into miso, yaso, and nattô.

The other meat substitute is further sub segmented into risofu, valess, lupine and pea protein.

On the basis of source

Soy,

Wheat,

Mycoprotein and other sources

The other sources is further sub segmented into rice, peas, pulses and milk

