Identifying the reaction of the consumer for a particular product, discovering the general trends of the market, knowing the types of customers, recognizing the dimension of the marketing problem and many other areas are carefully evaluated through this IT in Real Estate report. This study covers heterogeneous markets according to customer requirements and offers the best possible solutions and detailed information on market trends. A team of enthusiastic analysts, qualified researchers and experienced forecasters work meticulously to generate such market reports. The key data and information used during the preparation of this IT in Real Estate report are collected from consistent sources ranging from journals, websites, research papers, case studies and journals.

Leading players operating in the Global IT in Real Estate Market are Microsoft Corporation, Yardi Systems, RealPage, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle, MRI Software LLC, Salesforce, The Sage Group plc, Accenture, Chemicals, GrupaAzoty, Radici Group, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, and so on

Global IT in real estate market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Buyer experience, transparency in financial transactions and compliance are among the major factors propelling rapid digital adoption in the real estate sector.

Recent Industry Developments

In July 2019, Yardi introduced MyCafe, a white label resident app by RentCafé. The launch of this application will provide several property management companies to create resident experience apps, reflecting their unique branding. In addition, this app will help in increasing the brand awareness and the resident convenience without the addition of new technology challenges for the team members

In December 2017, Oracle acquired Aconex, a leading cloud based solution managing the team collaboration for various construction projects. The acquisition would strengthened Oracle’s ability so as to offer comprehensive cloud based project management solutions

Real estate sector is witnessing an increased demand for significant digital innovations due to the rising consumer base in the millennials group. Major IT applications such as enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management have played a crucial role in the real estate sector, making significant contributions in the catering of various consumer preferences through smart technological solutions. Rising demand for the top notch IT applications owing to growing need for the effective data management and high security measures are augmenting the overall business expansion globally.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of deployment model, the global IT in real estate market is segmented into

on-premises

cloud

On the basis of security solution, the global IT in real estate market is segmented into

commercial & service,

residential

Global IT in real estate market is segmented on the basis of enterprise application into

customer relationship management,

enterprise resource planning,

enterprise content management,

business intelligence, and

business process management

On the basis of service, the global IT in real estate market is segmented into

integration & deployment,

consulting,

maintenance & support

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

