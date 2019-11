Today’s companies demand highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the market so that they have a clear idea about the market landscape. The Performance Analytics market research report is generated with a combination of detailed industry information and the use of the latest tools and technology. The study of this market research report covers an analysis of market attractiveness, in which each segment focuses on its market size, growth rate and overall attractiveness. The Performance Analytics market research report plays a key role in the development of sales, advertising, marketing and promotion strategies.

Leading Players Performance Analytics Market are IBM, SAP, SAS, Oracle, Siemens, Adaptive Insights, Xactly Corp, Optymyze, ServiceNow, CallidusCloud, Callidus, Quantros, NICE Ltd, Tidemark, Prophix Software, TAGETIK SOFTWARE S.R.L. McKinsey & Company, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Teradata, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, among others

Global performance analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Recent Industry Developments

In July 2017, ServiceNow launched a new platform Jakarta that will automate and increase the efficiency of the business process by enhancing the features like platform interface, performance analytics, service now express and security operations

In June 2016, IBM and Acxiom LLC announced their collaboration which will help and empower the business to utilize advanced predictive consumer analytics on IBM cloud. The alliance solved a major problem of data scientist by providing them the curated and extensive data sets which restricts the time consumption in data preparation. The technology also helps the business in making decisions on marketing objectives through highly predictive variables

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Performance analytics refer to an analytics application that helps to simplify tracking, dashboarding and reporting of key performance indicators. It helps the businesses in answering the key questions through which the business quality can be enhanced and cost is reduced. It is widely used in various industries like banking, financial services, insurance, and manufacturing, E-commerce for sales and marketing analytics, employee performance analytics as well as their financial and operational analytics. Organizations can achieve their operational goals as well as performance goals.

Competitive Analysis

Global performance analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of performance analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation: Global Performance Analytics Market

By Application

Sales and Marketing Performance Analytics

Financial Performance Analytics

Supply Chain Performance Analytics

IT Operations Performance Analytics

Employee Performance Analytics

Others

By Analytics Type

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Businesses

By End User

Banking, financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Others

By Component

Software

Services

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}.

