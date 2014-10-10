Global Utility Locator market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The Market development divisions and distinguishes factors driving change. The Utility Locator market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025.This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The data and the information regarding the Utility Locator industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Recognize the most recent improvements, share, and systems utilized by the significant market.

The Global Utility Locator Market is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2025 from USD 6.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global Utility Locator Market

The renowned players in Utility Locator market are Radio detection, Vivax-Metrotech, Guideline Geo, Ridge Tool Company, The Charles Machine Works, Sensors & Software, Leica Geosystems, 3M, USIC, Multiview, Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, on Target Utility Services , Geophysical Survey Systems, Mclaughlin, Utility Tool Company, Maverick Inspection, Rhd Services, One Vision Utility Services, Utilities Plus and many more.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Utility Locator Market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of utility locator market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

C&S Solutions, Inc. offer Radiodetection 7000+ – RD7000+ a locating specific pipes and cables in large underground networks. It provides accurate, reliable and repeatable measurements. The new RD7000+ range of locators are powerful successors to the industry standard RD4000 and RD7000 families.

Market Definition:

Utility locator is defined as a process of labeling and identifying public utility. It contains electricity distribution and wastewater pipes, cable television, traffic lights, street lights, storm drains, fiber optics, water mains and natural gas. It helps in transmission to detect and map underground utilities and service.It provides pipes, pinpointing paths of cables, and other conduct that transfer utilities underground. It has various advantages such as GPR and Frequency Locating, round penetrating radar accurately, work quickly, accurately, and safely. In frequency locating it helps in specific purposes such as finding phone lines that emit energy and for GPR it is used as underground utilities by using a pulsating radar to show 3-D images of pipes and water mains.It is used in various vertical like oil & gas, electricity, transportation, water & sewage and telecom.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Concern for safety and protection of underground utilities.

Benefits of advanced utility locating technologies over traditional utility locating methods.

Government initiatives toward implementation of utility locators.

High ownership and maintenance costs of utility locators.

Market Segmentation:

The market is based on technique, offering, target, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on technique, the market is segmented into Electromagnetic Field and GPR.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into equipment and services.

Based on target, the market is segmented into metallic and non-metallic

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into oil & gas, electricity, transportation, water & sewage and telecom.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore,, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

