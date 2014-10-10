The excellence and transparency maintained in this Global Viral Clearance Market report makes it achieve the trust and reliance of the member companies and customers. This Global Viral Clearance Market research report has several benefits which can be projected to varied aspects of ABC industry. This Global Viral Clearance Market report provides top to bottom examination of the market as far as income and developing business sector is concerned. The Global Viral Clearance Market report covers market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, key players or competitor analysis and detailed research methodology. This Global Viral Clearance Market report works as a reputable source of information to offer a telescopic view of the existing market trends, situations, opportunities and status.

The Global Viral Clearance Market accounted to USD 350.6 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Viral Clearance Market Method (Viral Detection Method, Viral Removal, Viral Inactivation), Application (Vaccines and Therapeutics, Blood and Blood Products, Cellular and Gene Therapy Products, Tissue and Tissue Products, Stem Cell Products), End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Top Competitors:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.,

Lonza,

Sigma-Aldrich Co.,

Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.,

Clean Cells Inc.,

Merck & Co.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Texcell,

BSL Bioservice,

Avance Biosciences,

SGS SA,

Eurofins Scientific,

General Electric,

Danaher,

Sartorius AG,

Agilent Technologies,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Pfizer Inc.,

Hospitech,

CSL Behring,

Illumina, Inc.,

Eppendorf AG,

PromoCell GmbH,

HiMedia Laboratories,

BD,

Biospherix, Ltd,

VWR Lab Products Pvt. Ltd.,

Novogene Corporation

among others

Market Definition:

Viral clearance testing is a process which is required by regulatory authorities for the investigational new drug (IND) submission and it is needed mostly in the critical process development for biologicals including antibodies (monoclonals), recombinant proteins and glycoproteins, tissue and blood-derived products, and medical devices.

Major Market Drivers:

Fast Growth in Medicinal and Biotechnology Industries

Robust Trend of R&D Investments

Growing Number of New Drug Launches

Higher Prevalence and Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

Extremely Combined Market

Asia Offers High-Growth Opportunities

Growing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Strict Regulatory Frameworks

Competitive Analysis:

The global viral clearance market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of viral clearance market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation:

By method: Viral detection method, viral removal, and viral inactivation.

Sub Segment:-

Viral detection method:- Plaque assays, PCR, ELISA, and other viral detection methods.

Viral removal:- chromatography, nanofiltration, and precipitation.

Viral inactivation:- Solvent detergent method, pasteurization, and other methods.

On the basis of application:- Vaccines and therapeutics, blood and blood products, cellular and gene therapy products, tissue and tissue products, and stem cell products.

Sub-Segment:-

Biologicals :- Vaccines and therapeutics, blood and blood products, cellular and gene therapy products, tissue and tissue products, and stem cell products.

On the basis of technology:- Filtration, and chromatography.

On the basis of end-user:- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic research institutes.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

