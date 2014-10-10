Global automatic faucets market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the trends of adopting smart-home based products and equipment’s.

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Automatic Faucets Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. It consists of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their point of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market. The study conducted in Automatic Faucets market report spans heterogeneous markets in accord with the requirement of this industry and scoop out the best possible solutions and thorough information about the market trends.

What are the major market drivers?

Focus of consumers to adopt functional products for their homes that enhance the aesthetic appeal of the household; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market. Increasing areas of application for these products due to the upgradation/modernization of bathrooms and kitchens from the end-users; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Key Segmentation of Automatic Faucets Market

By Product Type (Battery Powered, Electric Powered), Energy Type (DC, AC),

Application (Residential, Commercial, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automatic faucets market are Delta Faucet Company; Somany Ceramics; Rubbermaid Commercial Products; Guangdong chooyo sanitary wares co.,ltd; Moen Incorporated; Wenzhou Rozin Sanitary Wares Co., Ltd.; American Standard Brand; Kohler Co.; Danze, Inc.; Bela Sanitary Ware Co.,Ltd.; Jomoo Kitchen & Bath Co., Ltd.; BRIZO KITCHEN & BATH COMPANY; TOTO LTD.; Grohe AG; Sloan Valve Company; Stern Engineering Ltd. among others.

Major Developments:

In February 2019, Delta Faucet Company exhibited their latest innovative range of kitchen and bath products during the “Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS)” held in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States from 19-21st February, 2019. The innovative technologies being made available to the consumers during the exhibition are “Broderick Collection”, “Dorval Bath Collection”, “Bowery Bath Collection”, “VoiceIQ Technology” and “Pendant Raincan Shower Head with H2Okinetic Technology and LED Lighting”. These innovative products will exhibit the company’s strategy to provide their customers with the latest innovations in technologies

In December 2018, Somany Ceramics announced the availability of “French Collection” bath fittings product range. This availability will ensure and establish the company as a leading provider of bathroom-based products that can provide high performance benefits in the latest technological innovations. The products have been inspired by the growing trends of consumers to utilize smart home fittings

Highlights following key factors:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions

Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy

SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats (SWOT)

Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company

Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company

