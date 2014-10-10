Data Bridge Market research broadcasted a new title “Global Hypodermic Needles Market” with 350 pages and comprehensive study that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This market report has been produced by considering several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario. The Hypodermic Needles report has estimations of CAGR values which are very significant for businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period. Our report on Hypodermic Needles Market causes the client to settle on the exact choice so as to grow their market nearness and increase their market share. It is a professional and a complete report focusing on logical decision making and superior management of marketing of goods and services.

Global hypodermic needles market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4917.26 million by 2026 , registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing prevalence of various long-term chronic diseases resulting in rising demand for therapies for these patients.

Features of the Report

This report offers high-quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with Data Bridge Market Research’s internal database and statistical tools.

What are the major business growth drivers?

Increasing volume of consumption associated with the drugs and vaccines designed for delivery by injecting; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Growing volume of injuries associated with needle-sticks is expected to enhance the adoption rate of advanced needles

Significant rise in injection-based therapies and therapeutic systems; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

High volume of programs and initiatives undertaken by the government to spread awareness regarding these needles

Based on the research, a proper report is crafted with the following key features:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Segmentation of Global Hypodermic Needles Market

By Product Type (Safety Hypodermic Needles, Non-Safety Hypodermic Needles),

Application (Drug Delivery, Vaccination, Blood Specimen Collection),

End–User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practices, Psychiatrics, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hypodermic needles market are Terumo Corporation; Cardinal Health; BD; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Connecticut Hypodermics Inc; EXELINT International, Co.; Retractable Technologies, Inc.; Smiths Medical, Inc.; Medline Industries, Inc.; Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd; Hitech Syringes; NIPRO Medical Corporation; Vita Needle Company; Vygon SA; MW Industries, Inc. (MWI); NeedleTech Products, Inc.; Iscon Surgicals Ltd.; McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. among others.

Report on (Hypodermic Needles Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Hypodermic Needles Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Hypodermic Needles Creation, with sales, revenue, and price of Digital Content Creation.

Chapter 3: Hypodermic Needles Creation, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hypodermic Needles Creation, for each region.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Hypodermic Needles to 2019.



Chapter 11 Hypodermic Needles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue.

Chapter 12: To describe Hypodermic Needles sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Developments:

In April 2019, Boston, Massachusetts, United States announced that they had organized a “Needle Take Back Day” along with a number of health centers throughout the city. The citywide initiative will involve collection of used needles from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. helping resolve the issue of proper disposal of these needles. The city also informed that they will conduct an awareness program regarding the usage of needles and their handling

In July 2017, Cardinal Health announced that they had completed the acquisition of Medtronic’s ‘Nutritional Insufficiency’, ‘Patient-Care’ and ‘Deep Vein Thrombosis’ business operations for approximately USD 6.1 billion. This deal is highly complementary business acquisition helping Cardinal Health provide a significantly large volume of product offerings along with expertise of the medical brands acquired under this deal

