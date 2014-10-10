Global Telecom Expense Management Market was valued at USD 2,892.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 3,507.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 17.1% for the forecast period to 2026.

Telecom Expense Management Market report presents the company profiles of the key vendors and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies to increase an adaptive perspective on the competitive scene and helps the readers to plan the strategies accordingly-: CSC, Econocom, Valicom, Anatole, Asentinel, Quickcomm Software Solutions, Rivermine, ProfitLine, MBG, Invoice Insight, Avotus, WidePoint Solutions Corporation, Inc., and many more.

Global Telecom Expense Management Market, By Solution (Reporting and Business Management, Usage Management, Ordering, Provisioning Management, Dispute Management, Sourcing Management, Invoice Management, Others), Delivery Model (Hosted, Managed Services, Others), Business Size (Small,Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry (Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing, and Others)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Dynamics Analysis-:

Drivers:

Increasing adoption of cell phones and other portable devices

Providing expense visibility

Significant cost reduction

Restraints:

Lack of interoperability

No set industry standards

Territorial Market Analysis-:

Geologically, this report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

The global telecom expense management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telecom expense management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2015, Asentinel, LLC, a provider of telecom expense management (TEM) software acquired Marlin Equity Partners. This acquisition helps Asentinel to pursue opportunities for innovation and expansion for offering TEM solutions

