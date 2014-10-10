Global Plasma Lighting Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value to an estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Worldwide growing awareness about energy-efficient lights is a key factor for the growth of this market.

Some of the key players from the complete study are LUMA LEDS, Ceravision, HIVE LIGHTING, Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd., Gavita International B.V., Fusion Lux, Saturn Overseas Trading LLC., BIRNS, Inc, Ningbo Aishi Electric Equipment Co.,Ltd., Solaronix SA, RFHIC Corporation, Jofam Sàrl, Ampleon, pinkRF, Pandora Green S.p.A., PURE PLASMA LIGHTING, Green de Corp, Lumartix SA, SQUARE 1 PRECISION LIGHTING, INC., among others.

Global Plasma Lighting Market By Component (Lightron, Waveguide, Bulb Assembly, Cavity Resonator), Application (Sports & Entertainment, Roadways, Streets and Tunnels, Industrial Horticulture, Others), Wattage (300W, 700W and 1,000W), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Plasma lighting technology uses metal halide mixtures and argon gas or arc discharge on bulb and do not contain any electrode. They use radio frequency radiation to ignite the gas mixtures which creates bright plasma and is available in different colour tuned by composition of the plasma constituents. Due to lack of electrodes the lighting offers high efficiency. This technology offers dimmable function as they operate in low watt by providing higher brightness in comparison to others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing infrastructure development in developing countries is expected to drive the market growth

Huge demand of plasma lighting solution for indoor farming is augmenting the growth of market

Rising demand for efficient and long lasting lighting system is driving the market in the forecast period

Growing urban farming and government initiative for encouraging the use of energy-efficient lights which will spur the market growth

Market Restraints:

Installation cost of plasma lights system is higher than others; which is hampering the market growth

The spectrum and Kelvin temperature issue in plasma lighting will hinder the growth of the market

Technological advancement in LED lighting is restraining the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Plasma Lighting Market

By Component

Waveguide

Lightron

Cavity Resonator

Bulb Assembly

By Wattage

300 W

6.3 700 W

6.4 1,000 W

By Application

Roadways, Streets and Tunnels

Sports & Entertainment

Horticulture

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Pure Plasma Lighting launched the plasma light system developed for horticulture industry having 1000 watt capacity. The product is developed by forming partnership with Maltani Corporation to provide highest quality light for the horticultural market customers. The company has strengthened their product portfolio for horticultural lighting market by offering higher capacity products

In May 2015, LUXIM, a subsidiary of LUMA Group has been renamed as LUMA America Corporation. The company manufactures and sales the plasma lighting products under the LUMA Group. With this, the company will handle all operations in Central, South and North American markets along with LUMA. The LUMA company has targeted the American market players through this “Made In America” brand tag to increase their presence and customer base for market

Competitive Analysis

Global plasma lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plasma lighting market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

