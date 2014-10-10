Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market By Component (Solution, Services), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market is expected register a healthy CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growing adoption of automation in the existing business process along with the growing focus on streamlining the financial transactions amongst the company’s and its consumers systems’ is expected to grow the market.

Some of the major competitors currently working in global accounts receivable automation market are Oracle, Sap SE, Workday, Inc., Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc., Comarch SA , HighRadius, FinancialForce, Esker, Emagia Corporation, YayPay Inc., VersaPay Corporation, KOFAX,Inc., Office Torque, Swiss Post Solutions Inc., API Outsourcing Inc, Anytime Collect, numberz, OnPay Solutions, Qvalia AB, MYOB Technology Pty Ltd. among others.

Market Definition:

Accounts receivable automation can be defined as the automation machine which eliminates human intervention in managing the balance sheet. It automates the cash receivable procedures of organizations. The major advantages of these solution is that it help capturing an AR invoice from the ERP/Core account application; also allow the printing of physical invoices for clients who not ready to accept invoices by email. It also speeds up the workflow, saves time by effortlessly sharing the data through the cloud

Market Drivers:

Growing focus towards improvement of cash flow and reduction in days sales outstanding is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing focus on reducing accounting cycle time is expected to drive the growth of the market

Factors like efficiency of payment process can be enhanced by using accounts receivable automation; this is another factor boosting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Huge involvement of cost for upgrading existing solution is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of awareness among enterprises for automation of Accounts Receivable Processes acts as another market restraint

Reluctance of enterprises towards automating their accounts receivable processes can also restrict the market growth

Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, VersaPay Corporation had launched accounts receivable automation mobile app. With this mobile app businesses will be able to streamline their customer invoice payment solutions with a self-service portal. This solution will further help the business to gain customer response at high rate

In December 2016, YayPay had launched enterprise-level accounts receivable automation software, named as YayPay 2.0. This launch will enhance the cash flow for businesses by equipping the customers with the right automated tools. This new software will provide businesses with powerful tools including automated workflows, an intelligent CRM, and predictive cash flow analytics

Competitive Analysis

Global accounts receivable automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of accounts receivable automation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

