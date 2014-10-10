While drafting this finest Global UHT processing Market market research report, DBMR team focuses on the several key aspects which are crucial for the client to succeed in the ABC industry. For the same, they deal with formalised and managerial approach to be familiar with the minds of their target markets, their feelings, their preferences, their attitudes, convictions and value systems. Major insights of the Global UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing Market report are complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved like Industry, detailed analysis of the market segmentation and competitive analysis of the key players involved. The report is a great resource, which provides current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry.

The Global UHT Processing Market is expected to reach USD 6.99 billion by 2025, from USD 2.65 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The key players operating in the global UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing market are –

Albea Group

Amcor Ltd.

TESSA I.E.C

Koa Glass Co. Ltd.

The other players in the market are Tetra Laval International S.A., GEA Group, Alfa Laval, SPX Flow, Elecster Oyj, Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery, Microthermics, REDA S.P.A., Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery, Group, Stephan Machinery Gmbh, GOMA Engineering, Ardagh Group, Bemis Company, Inc., Bormioli Rocco Spa, MeadWestvaco Corp., Saint-Gobain, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi plc and A2 Corporation and many more.

Competitive Analysis:

The global UHT processing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of UHT processing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing Market, By Equipment Type (Heaters, Homogenizers, Flash Cooling, Aseptic Packaging, Others), Mode of Equipment Operation (Direct UHT Processing, Indirect UHT Processing), End-Product Form (Liquid, Semi-Liquid), Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, Others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Market Competitors:

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the UHT processing market in the next 8 years. UHT (ultra-high temperature) treatment is used in removal of micro-organisms and minimizing the chemical changes in the product. UHT is a process of determining combination of optimum temperature and processing time for different kinds of food products. UHT milk is sterilized milk prepared by the thermal treatment. The ultra-high temperature processing helps to kill the germs present in the milk without destroying the essential vitamins and nutrients in it. The processing involves heating of milk for 1 or 2 seconds over the temperature of 135 degrees Celsius (275 degrees Fahrenheit), which helps in increasing the shelf-life of milk without adding any preservatives. UHT milk is aseptically packed and is germfree. This enables it ready for consumption directly from the carton without boiling. It has minimal requirement of refrigeration and can be stored at room temperature.

The Times of London, in 2007 published news on their survey of UHT milk, it was observed that 96.7% of total milk consumption in Belgium, 95% of the milk in France, and 95.7% of the milk consumed in Spain. It is also popular across Europe and it accounts 1% of milk sales in Greece, 2.4 % in Finland, and 8.4% in Britain. Executive vice president at North-east dairy foods association estimated that 70% of the milk sold in China is UHT.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising demand for food & beverage products with an extended shelf life.

Marginal nutritional changes in products such as milk.

Reduction in logistics and storage costs.

High capital investments.

High product quality requirement for UHT treatment.

Market Segmentation:

The global UHT processing market is segmented based on equipment type, mode of equipment operation, end-product form, application.

Based on equipment type:- Heaters, homogenizers, flash cooling, aseptic packaging, and others

On the basis of mode of equipment operation:- Direct UHT processing and indirect UHT processing.

On the basis of end-product form:- Liquid and semi-liquid.

On the basis of application:- Milk, dairy, desserts, juices, soups, and other application.

Based on geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

