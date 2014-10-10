Industrial Absorbents Market 2019, A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance By Material Type (Synthetic, Natural Organic, Natural Inorganic), Product (Rolls, Pads, Granules, Sheets & Mats, Pillows, Booms & Socks, Others), Type (HAZMAT/Chemical, Universal, Oil Only), End-Use Industry (Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Food Processing, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

The INDUSTRIAL ABSORBENTS MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- 3M, ANSELL LTD., Johnson Matthey, Decorus Europe, Brady Worldwide Inc., Monarch Green Inc., New Pig Corporation, Meltblown Technologies Inc., Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Chemtex company, UES Promura, GEI Works, Absorbent Products Ltd, TOLSA, KCWW, ASA Environmental Products., SHARE CORPORATION, Jaycot and EP Minerals.

Global industrial absorbents market was valued at an estimated USD 3.64 billion in 2018; this value is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected value of USD 5.43 billion by 2026. This rise in market value can be factored to the innovations and advancements in the market resulting in the introduction of reusable industrial absorbents.

Industrial absorbents are a type of material that is used for the extraction of chemicals or fluids spilled on various surfaces or floors. It is made up of soaking chemicals and materials specifically for these kinds of spills that help in the extraction process and are more effective than a normal absorbent. They are chemically inert in nature, making them safe for use on any kind of surface or chemicals.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing concerns and imposing regulations regarding the effects of spillage of chemicals and oils

Presence of other cheaper and feasible alternatives available in the market is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, New Pig Corporation announced the introduction of “PIG Forklift Spill Kit in a Bag”, designed to be used for accidental bursting of pipes and drums and specifically in usage of quick protection and reduction of spillage.

In March 2017, New Pig Corporation announced the launch of “PIG Mildew-Resistant Absorbent Sock”, the major characteristics of the product is that it is made up of 100% polypropylene skin, therefore resulting in resistance to mildew growth that is prevalent in socks made up of other materials.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Industrial Absorbents market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Industrial Absorbents market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

