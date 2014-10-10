Drilling Fluids Market 2019, A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance By Product (OBF, SBF, WBF, Others), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Type (Water-based Muds, Oil-based Muds, Synthetic-based Muds), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

The DRILLING FLUIDS MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Schlumberger Limited., Halliburton, Baker Hughes a GE company LLC, National Oilwell Varco, Newpark Resources Inc., TETRA Technologies, Inc., Scomi Group Bhd, CES Energy Solutions Corp., GEO Drilling Fluids, Inc., Weatherford, Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Catalyst LLC., oil-drilling-fluids.com, Flotek Industries, Inc., China Oilfield Services Limited, Mazrui International L.L.C.

Global drilling fluids market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.83 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising environmental concerns and increasing offshore drilling activities are the major factors for the growth of this market.

Drilling fluid or drilling mud are used for the drilling of boreholes in the earth and usually make drilling easy process. They are widely used in oil and wells drilling activities. Synthetic based muds, water based mud and oil based muds are some of the common type of the drilling fluid. There main function is to remove cuttings from wells, maintain wellbore stability, control formation pressures, minimize formation damage etc. Increasing shale gas activities are the major factor fuelling the market growth of this market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising shale gas activities are the major factor driving the growth

Increasing discovery of oil reserves will also propel the market

Rising demand for oil worldwide will also contribute as a driver for this market

Increasing investment in oil exploration activities will boost the growth of the market

High investment cost for drilling will hamper the growth of the market

Strict government rules and regulations related to drilling will also restraint the growth of this market

Volatility in price in of crude oil will also negatively affect the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Halliburton announced the launch of their BaraShale Lite Fluid System which is water- based drilling fluid which is specially designed to reduce density and maintain full salt saturation. It has the ability reduce the disposable cost and prevent lost circulation. The main aim of the launch is to meet the need of the customers and reduce cost without compromising with quality of the fluids.

In May 2017, Schlumberger announced the launch of their new fluid- mapping while drilling service- SpectraSphere which has the ability to provide downhole fluid composition while drilling. This help the consumer to reduce operational cost and risk related to conventional food analysis by providing them laboratory- quality fluid analysis while drilling.

The DRILLING FLUIDS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Drilling Fluids market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Drilling Fluids market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

