Global micro battery market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 820.81 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the adoption rate of the product from various end-use applications.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global micro battery market are Cymbet; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; VARTA Microbattery GmbH – A COMPANY OF VARTA AG; SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.; Front Edge Technology, Inc.; Imprint Energy Inc; Ultralife Corporation; Blue Spark Technologies; ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.; PPBC; ITEN; Jenax Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; TDK Electronics AG; FULLRIVER Battery; NEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS; Maxell Worldwide; Renata SA; Seiko Instruments Inc.; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; Energizer; Duracell Inc.; GPB International Limited; EVE Energy Co., Ltd. and Nanfu among others.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in demand due to a surge of IoT technology in the various industries

Increasing utilization of the product from various medical devices

Increasing utilization of wearable devices globally is also expected to boost the growth of the market due to the utilization of micro batteries in these aforementioned devices

Light-weight, flexible and secure energy source of these products is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Complications/drawbacks in the technical applications of these batteries is expected to restrict the adoption rate

Requirement of large-scale financial investments for the establishment of production facilities for micro batteries; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Absence of any set standards regarding the manufacturing of these products; this factor is also expected to restrict the adoption rate

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, ITEN announced that they had initiated the production of solid-state microbatteries at their facility situated in Lyon, France. The facility will be able to provide the capacity of 10 million components annually and is expected to increase by fivefold within the first few months. This extension of production facility is also set to double the workforce with the company by 2020

In September 2017, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. announced that they had completed the acquisition of battery operations from Sony Corporation. This acquisition will enable Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. to enhance their technological expertise and also enable them to increase their production capabilities by focusing on providing products & solutions to the energy market

Segmentation: Global Micro Battery Market

By Components

(Electrodes, Electrolytes, Substrates, Current Collectors, Others),

Material Type

(LR Alkaline, SR Silver Oxide, CR Lithium, Others),

Type

(Thin Film Battery, Printed Battery, Solid State Chip Battery),

Rechargeability

(Primary, Secondary),

Capacity

(Below 10 mAh, 10mAh-100mAh, Above 100mAh),

Application

(Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Wearable Devices, Wireless Sensor Nodes, Others),

End-Users

(Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis

Global micro battery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of micro battery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

