The global A2P SMS market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025 and accounts for US$ 62.10 Bn in the year 2025.

Global A2P SMS Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: DIMOCO Messaging GmBH, AANAM Technologies, Twilio Inc., CLX Communications AB, Infobip, Syniverse Technologies, Vonage, tyntec, Tanla Solutions and Trillian Group.

A2P SMS is the communication taking place between an application and a subscriber over messaging services for various purposes. With the evolution of smartphones accompanied with the emergence of OTT players in the market, the MNO’s have seen a sharp dip in the revenues earned from P2P (Peer-to-Peer) messaging services. However, there has been a parallel increase in the A2P SMS revenues for MNOs globally.

SMS can reach to a customer’s even in the remotest area where there is a network connection and eventually becomes the easiest mode of communication with the customer. Distinct from instant messaging services, SMS service can function on standard and basic mobiles and it doesn’t depend on an internet connection to work. The reach and flexibility of SMS services when compared to online services is much more and the advantage of pre-paid mobile users still receiving text messages even if they’re out of balance gives the mode an upper hand.

Some of the key features of messaging is that it achieves higher read rate within minutes and boasts the highest engagement rate when compared to emails and OTT mobile messaging apps. Eventually, with customers more likely to open messages than emails, it is vivid that A2P SMS market would be driven due to this.

A2P SMS market by type, application, and business model and vertical. The type segment of A2P SMS market includes Cloud API Messaging Platform and Traditional & Managed Messaging Services. On the basis of applications the A2P SMS market is broadly segmented into Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, CRM Services and Other Services. Moreover, the market for A2P SMS is bifurcated on the basis of vertical that have large applications of A2P SMSs that include BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Transport , Hospitality and other vertical sectors that find large applications of A2P SMSs. On the basis of geography, the A2P SMS market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

A2P SMS Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

One of the prime factors that are driving the demands for A2P SMS adoptions is increasing number of mobile phone subscribers globally making it ubiquitous devices for communication purposes. BFSI sector has witnessed large developments in the last decade. Consumer data safety and the importance of marketing strategies has been put forth as the prime factors while designing A2P campaigns for any industry vertical. The ubiquitous nature of SMS services has favored the growth of A2P SMS market significantly A2P messages are being used by banks, healthcare institutions for reminders, mobile event ticketing, One Time Passwords (OTP), flight & train updates, promotional activities and polling contests etc. to name a few. To be assured of maximum reach out to the customers, one can’t rely only on the services of OTT players. Instead, the maximum reach out can be achieved through SMS services. Reason being, globally still in many regions there are mobile phone users who do not subscribe for mobile internet services. As the OTT players generally require internet connection to ensure the delivery of messages, SMS services have been preferred by organizations in the recent past.

The mobile phone user internet penetration in the world is still on the lower side. While in developed countries, the mobile phone user internet penetration is high, in many developing and under developed countries of the world, the penetration of mobile phone internet is very low and SMS is the best preferred medium for communication to ensure maximum reach. This fact validates the rise in the usage of A2P SMS market.

