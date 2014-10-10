This report studies the global IM Software and Apps market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global IM Software and Apps market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Facebook

Apple

Tencent

Google

Microsoft

Telegram

LINE

Viber

Kakao

Yahoo

Snapchat

BlackBerry





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile IM Clients

Web-based Messengers





Market segment by Application, IM Software and Apps can be split into

Personal Use

School Use

Business Use





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of IM Software and Apps in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IM Software and Apps are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

IM Software and Apps Manufacturers

IM Software and Apps Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

IM Software and Apps Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the IM Software and Apps market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of IM Software and Apps

1.1 IM Software and Apps Market Overview

1.1.1 IM Software and Apps Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IM Software and Apps Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 IM Software and Apps Market by Type

1.3.1 Mobile IM Clients

1.3.2 Web-based Messengers

1.4 IM Software and Apps Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Personal Use

1.4.2 School Use

1.4.3 Business Use

n

Chapter Two: Global IM Software and Apps Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 IM Software and Apps Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

n

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Facebook

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 IM Software and Apps Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Apple

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 IM Software and Apps Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Tencent

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 IM Software and Apps Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Google

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 IM Software and Apps Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Microsoft

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 IM Software and Apps Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Telegram

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 IM Software and Apps Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 LINE

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 IM Software and Apps Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Viber

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 IM Software and Apps Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Kakao

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 IM Software and Apps Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Yahoo

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 IM Software and Apps Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Snapchat

3.12 BlackBerry

n

Chapter Four: Global IM Software and Apps Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global IM Software and Apps Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global IM Software and Apps Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of IM Software and Apps in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of IM Software and Apps

n

Chapter Five: United States IM Software and Apps Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States IM Software and Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States IM Software and Apps Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States IM Software and Apps Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Six: Europe IM Software and Apps Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe IM Software and Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe IM Software and Apps Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe IM Software and Apps Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Seven: China IM Software and Apps Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China IM Software and Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China IM Software and Apps Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China IM Software and Apps Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eight: Japan IM Software and Apps Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan IM Software and Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan IM Software and Apps Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan IM Software and Apps Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia IM Software and Apps Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia IM Software and Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia IM Software and Apps Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia IM Software and Apps Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Ten: India IM Software and Apps Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India IM Software and Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India IM Software and Apps Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India IM Software and Apps Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global IM Software and Apps Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States IM Software and Apps Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe IM Software and Apps Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China IM Software and Apps Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan IM Software and Apps Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia IM Software and Apps Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India IM Software and Apps Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global IM Software and Apps Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global IM Software and Apps Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

n

Chapter Twelve: IM Software and Apps Market Dynamics

12.1 IM Software and Apps Market Opportunities

12.2 IM Software and Apps Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 IM Software and Apps Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 IM Software and Apps Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

n

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

n

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

n

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

