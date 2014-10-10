This report studies the global Cargo Shipping market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cargo Shipping market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

A.P. Moller-Maersk Group

CMA-CGM SA

Mediterranean Shipping Company SA

DHL Global Forwarding

China Cosco Holdings Company Limited

Nippon Express Co. Ltd

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Hyundai Merchant Marine

Ceva Logistics

EVERGREEN MARINE CORP





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Container Cargo

General Cargo

Bulk Cargo





Market segment by Application, Cargo Shipping can be split into

Oil

Ores

Food

Manufacturing

Electrical & electronics





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cargo Shipping in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cargo Shipping are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Cargo Shipping Manufacturers

Cargo Shipping Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cargo Shipping Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cargo Shipping market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Cargo Shipping

1.1 Cargo Shipping Market Overview

1.1.1 Cargo Shipping Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cargo Shipping Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Cargo Shipping Market by Type

1.3.1 Container Cargo

1.3.2 General Cargo

1.3.3 Bulk Cargo

1.4 Cargo Shipping Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Oil

1.4.2 Ores

1.4.3 Food

1.4.4 Manufacturing

1.4.5 Electrical & electronics

Chapter Two: Global Cargo Shipping Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Cargo Shipping Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 A.P. Moller-Maersk Group

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Cargo Shipping Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 CMA-CGM SA

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Cargo Shipping Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Mediterranean Shipping Company SA

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Cargo Shipping Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 DHL Global Forwarding

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Cargo Shipping Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 China Cosco Holdings Company Limited

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Cargo Shipping Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Nippon Express Co. Ltd

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Cargo Shipping Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Hapag-Lloyd AG

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Cargo Shipping Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Hyundai Merchant Marine

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Cargo Shipping Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Ceva Logistics

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Cargo Shipping Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 EVERGREEN MARINE CORP

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Cargo Shipping Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Cargo Shipping Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Cargo Shipping Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cargo Shipping Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Cargo Shipping in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Cargo Shipping

Chapter Five: United States Cargo Shipping Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Cargo Shipping Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Cargo Shipping Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Cargo Shipping Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Cargo Shipping Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Cargo Shipping Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Cargo Shipping Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Cargo Shipping Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Cargo Shipping Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Cargo Shipping Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Cargo Shipping Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Cargo Shipping Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Cargo Shipping Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Cargo Shipping Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Cargo Shipping Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Cargo Shipping Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Cargo Shipping Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Cargo Shipping Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Cargo Shipping Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Cargo Shipping Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Cargo Shipping Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Cargo Shipping Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Cargo Shipping Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Cargo Shipping Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Cargo Shipping Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Cargo Shipping Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Cargo Shipping Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Cargo Shipping Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Cargo Shipping Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Cargo Shipping Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Cargo Shipping Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Cargo Shipping Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Cargo Shipping Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Cargo Shipping Market Dynamics

12.1 Cargo Shipping Market Opportunities

12.2 Cargo Shipping Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Cargo Shipping Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Cargo Shipping Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

