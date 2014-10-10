Diabetes Care Devices Market 2019: Segmented by Substrate And Overview by BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Dexcom, Inc., Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.
MARKET INTRODUCTION
The global diabetes care devices market accounted to US$ 23,354.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 39,382.3 Mn by 2027.
Key Competitors In Market are BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Dexcom, Inc., Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.
Product launches and up gradation were observed as the most adopted strategy in global diabetes care devices industry. For instance, in March 2019, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc has announced that it is now registered as an approved vendor of insulin pumps and supplies under the Assistive Devices Program (ADP) in Ontario, Canada. Thus, the expansion move by the company is likely to boost up the growth of its own and is likely to contribute to the market in the coming future.
Market segmentation:
Diabetes Care Devices Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Glucose Monitoring Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices); End User (Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics) and Geography
By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
