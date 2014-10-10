This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Parking Management Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Parking Management Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Factors such as an increase in demand for effective and efficient parking solutions especially among densely populated cities and the growing number of the registered passenger vehicle is expected to be the significant market driving force in the coming years. Further, the increasing popularity of smart cities concepts and the subsequent adoption of technology-driven mobility and smart parking solution is also anticipated to fuel the demand for parking management solutions in the forecast period. Moreover, among developed countries, the increasing number of limited parking spaces both on-street and on-street especially among metro cities are witnessing a growing demand for more efficient parking spaces at major popular commercial hubs and optimizing the available parking space with different end-users.

Leading Key Market Players:- Flowbird Group, Indigo Parking Service, ParkMobile, Passport Inc., Siemens AG, Smart Parking Ltd., Streetline, Swarco, T2 Systems, and Tiba Parking among other market players.

Parking Management Market Report presents a complete assessment of the market and contains a market forecast, market share, market size, future trend, key players, current growth factors and industry validated market data.

Parking solution such as parking guidance system offers real-time navigational and parking space availability to the different motorist and passenger vehicles. This facilitates in efficient utilization of parking space as well as reduces the time spent by individuals looking for empty parking space. Moreover, other technology-enabled solutions such as automatic number plate recognition and parking fees payment & reservation through mobile app enable seamless enforcement and revenue management solutions to different end-users.

The market for parking management is globally has been segmented into segments namely: parking site, solutions, service, and deployment type. Based on the parking site, the market is bifurcated into on-street and off-street parking sites. Whereas, based on solutions the market is broadly segmented into parking guidance systems, parking reservation, parking security & surveillance, and others. Moreover, by service, the market is further broken down into professional and managed service. Finally, by deployment of the solutions the market is divided into on-premise and cloud solutions.

The Parking Management Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2018 to 2027, with 2018 being the base year and the 2018 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

