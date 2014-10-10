Connected agriculture assists the farmers on the tactics to use different methods, tools, pesticides, fertilizer, machinery, and other equipment increase productivity. Use of connected agriculture in farming activities also supports the farmers to increase their income level. With an aim to improve the level of farm yield while reducing labor wages is driving the connected agriculture market in a current scenario.

However, due to limited awareness of connected agriculture technology introduced by IT industries for farmers, is one of a restraining factor responsible for creating barriers in the growth of connected agriculture market. Nevertheless, use of the internet for rural development including agriculture is expected to result in a prominent increase in social and economic benefits for the rural people which would nurture the connected agriculture market in the forthcoming period.

Connected Agriculture Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and value data validated on three approaches including top companies revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in fine points with solutions and suggestions that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The report Connected Agriculture Market gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Connected Agriculture Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Leading Connected Agriculture Market Players:

• Accenture Plc

• Ag Leader Technology

• Decisive Farming

• Epicor Software Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Link Labs

• Microsoft Corporation

• Orange Business Services

• Trimble Inc.

• Vodafone Group Plc

