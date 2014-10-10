Portable gas detectors are industrial equipments that are used in the detection, tracking and monitoring of toxic, combustible and other different varieties of gases in the surrounding environment of these instruments. These instruments are mobile and therefore can be used for detection in different circumstances. These can even be worn by an individual helping them be informed regarding their environment and any presence of different gases.

The Portable Gas Detectors Market Report combines all-inclusive industry analysis with specific estimates and forecasts to provide maximum clarity for strategic decision-making with comprehensive research solutions. Implementation of market research reporting is becoming very central to success for businesses as it provides insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. This market research report from Portable Gas Detectors is a comprehensive market overview that takes into account different aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on different parameters, and the established merchant landscape. Portable Gas Detectors market research report also offers businesses with company profile, product specifications, value of production, contact information for the manufacturer and company market shares. Portable Gas Detectors market research report is sure to assist companies in making better decisions, generating revenue, prioritizing market goals and profitable business for long-lasting achievements.

Following analysis has been performed to dig deep into the market for in-depth understanding-:

Market Analysis-:

Global portable gas detectors market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2349.51 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the presence of various initiatives and regulations presented by the authorities/government to provide safe working conditions in various industries.

Competitive Landscape

Honeywell International; MSA; RIKEN KEIKI Co., Ltd.; Industrial Scientific; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Halma plc; Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation; Mil-Ram Technology, Inc.; Trolex Ltd; Emerson Electric Co.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Active Environmental Solutions; The Linde Group; Environmental Sensors Co.; TycoFIS; 3M; FPI; Wuhan Tianhong Instruments Co., Ltd. and Beijing SDL Technology Co., Ltd

Various methodologies utilized to analyze the report:

For acquiring full market intelligence, various market research tools and techniques have been employed such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis and PEST analysis. Primary and secondary research methodologies, data triangulation which incorporates data mining, analysis of crucial factors and experts’ validation has been utilized to analyze and summarize the report.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rapid increase in demand for better connected and technologically effective detection instruments; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in demand for detection equipments and instruments to ensure safe working conditions is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Overall increase in the growth of applicable industries is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Various innovations and strategic expansion of presence of the market players is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High levels of competition between market players resulting in low profit margins; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Reduction in investments incurred in the market due to the low levels of profit margins is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Requirement of changing sensors of these instruments frequently resulting in higher overall costs of the product is expected to restrict the adoption of these devices; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Scope of Market

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of Portable Gas Detectors market and by in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

Analysis of the various growth opportunities in the Global Portable Gas Detectors Market for stakeholders and to provide details of competitive landscape for significant players

Competitive Analysis of the top Competitors operating in the market space along with analyzing the latest trends and business strategies used by various Companies.

Growth of the Global Portable Gas Detectors Market industry across various geographies such as the North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key points related to the focus on Portable Gas Detectors market like product definition, variety of application, Revenue and demand and supply statistics.

Global Portable Gas Detectors Market By Product Type (Wearable, Non-Wearable), Gas Type (Combustible, Oxygen, Toxic), Technology Type (Electrochemical, Semiconductors, Catalytic, Infrared, Ultrasonic), Application (Single Gas, Multiple Gas), Industry (Oil & Gas, Mining, Building/Construction, Manufacturing, Wastewater Treatment, Fire Services, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading.

Research Methodology: Global Portable Gas Detectors Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced that they had entered into an agreement for the acquisition of 3M’s gas and flame detection business operations for USD 230 million. The business operations include various brands and product offerings ranging from fixed & portable detection instruments that are applied in a number of industrial verticals. This acquisition is expected to be finalised by second half of 2019 and will significantly improve the profit earning capabilities of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

In May 2018, Honeywell International announced the launch of a portable gas detector with Bluetooth connectivity which will ensure that the wearer of the detector is safe in confined, dangerous spaces. The product termed as “Honeywell BW Ultra” has the capability of detecting five different types of gases providing this information to the safety manager for collection and tracking of this information. This detector is significantly easy to operate and configure due to it being equipped with Honeywell’s “TouchConnect” technology

