Wireless LAN controller is a wireless connectivity device used with the combination of access point protocol to deliver and manage access points in high quantities by the network infrastructure center. It allows for better performance and connectivity of wireless network for various different devices and systems. This controller optimizes and improves the overall performance by stretching the bandwidth to increase the quantity of devices being connected to the network.

Global wireless LAN controller market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.03 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid rise of wireless connectivity and infrastructural requirement.

Belden Inc.; Cisco; ALE International, ALE USA Inc.; Allied Telesis, Inc.; Dell; D-Link Corporation; Fortinet, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Extreme Networks; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Best IT World (India) Pvt. Ltd.; ZTE Corporation; Ruckus Networks; TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.; Zyxel Communications Corp.; Korenix Technology (Beijer Electronics Group); NETGEAR; SAMSUNG; Avaya Inc.; LANCOM Systems GmbH and 4ipnet, Inc

Increase in the rate of demand for BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of demand for better deployment of WLAN, reducing the costs and operability of enterprise networking

Growing demand for continuation of network coverage in various enterprises; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Various corporate strategies associated with mergers, acquisitions and innovations in product developments adopted by various manufacturers is also expected to boost the growth of the market

High focus on dependency of a single device for improvement in the network coverage associated with lightweight access points

Concerns associated with network bottleneck is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Additional costs required for purchasing different components and access points in these controllers; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Global Wireless LAN Controller Market By Type (Standalone, Integrated), Controller Type (Cloud Based, Access Point Based, Virtual Controller, Physical Controller), Port Size (2 Port, 4 Port, 6 Port, 8 Port, 16 Port, 32 Port, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs/SOHO), Deployment (Centralized, Distributed, Mesh), Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Others), End-Users (Enterprise, Residential, Service Providers, Large Campuses, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

