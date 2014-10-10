Liquid heat exchangers systems are used for isolation of liquids with the help of a solid blocking wall which prevents the mixture of fluids, where the heat exchange can take place between the two fluid variants. These systems find their processing in heating as well as cooling utilizations. These systems allow for transfer of heat from a specific liquid to another without having to heat or cool both of the liquids.

Global liquid heat exchanger system market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the massive industrialization activities in the developing regions of the world, along with the advancements of technology in heat exchanging systems.

ALFA LAVAL; Kelvion Holding GmbH; Danfoss; SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc.; Xylem; API Heat Transfer; Güntner GmbH & Co. KG; Hisaka Works, Ltd.; Johnson Controls; HRS Heat Exchangers; IHI Corporation; FUNKE WÄRMEAUSTAUSCHER APPARATEBAU GMBH; SWEP International AB; MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY; Sierra S.p.A; MERSEN; Thermax Global; Koch Heat Transfer Company; Vahterus Oy; Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd.; Thermofin; ACCESSEN GROUP

For acquiring full market intelligence, various market research tools and techniques have been employed such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis and PEST analysis. Primary and secondary research methodologies, data triangulation which incorporates data mining, analysis of crucial factors and experts’ validation has been utilized to analyze and summarize the report.

Rapid growth in demands for the reduction of environmental impact of various industries; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding the emission of different industries; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing focus of different facilities to adopt centralized system for heating and cooling drives the growth of this market

Significant rise in the prices of energy and the need for reducing the energy consumption can also enhance the market growth

Lack of information and knowledge for the adoption of energy efficient solution in various commercial buildings hampers the market growth

High financial costs associated with heat exchangers is restricting the growth of the market

Sluggish growth of industries situated in Europe and North America region can also impede the market growth

Global Liquid Heat Exchanger System Market By Type (Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, Plate & Frame Heat Exchangers, Air Cooled Heat Exchangers, Cooling Towers, Others), Application (Chemical, Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas, HVACR, Food & Beverages, Power Generation & Metallurgy, Marine, Mechanical Industry, Pulp & Paper, Others), Construction Material (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Nickel, Others), Graphite (Cubic Heat Exchangers, Graphite Block Heat Exchangers, Polytube Graphite Shell & Tube Block Heat Exchangers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

