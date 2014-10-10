A smart camera is acting as a vision system along with special features that are implemented for achieving specific purpose. The smart camera used for the security or surveillance requires higher dynamic range of the sensors for covering the broad illumination ranges of the scene. These types of cameras support a wide range of applications such as animal and human detection, motion analysis, facial identification and surveillance. The smart cameras leverage large scale integration for meeting the requirements at a lower cost and with a lower power system with the substantial memory.

Global smart cameras market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data for historic year 2017 and the base year of calculation is 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the consumer desire of having digital camera along with the features resembling smartphone.

SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Canon (UK) Ltd, Nikon Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Raptor Photonics, Olympus Corporation, PLR Ecommerce, LLC., WATEC CAMERAS, IntelliVision, VIVOTEK Inc., VMukti Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Zmodo, Vivint, Inc., ATA-VISION, Basler AG, Omron Microscan Systems, Inc., Vision Components GmbH, Matrox, Hero Electronix Private Limited, XIMEA

For acquiring full market intelligence, various market research tools and techniques have been employed such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis and PEST analysis. Primary and secondary research methodologies, data triangulation which incorporates data mining, analysis of crucial factors and experts’ validation has been utilized to analyze and summarize the report.

Enhanced application of smart cameras for the security and surveillance is driving the market growth

Increasing adoption of the automation systems by industries and homes is also expected to fuel the growth of this market

Rising semiconductor and electronics industries may boost the market growth in the forecast period

Growing developments in camera technology is escalating the market for a long run

Smartphones with enhanced camera quality is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of technical expertise will also hinder the market growth

Higher cost of cameras can hamper the market demand in the forecast period

Single-Chip Smart Cameras

Stand-Alone Smart Cameras

PC & Network-Based Smart Cameras

Embedded Systems Smart Cameras

Image Sensors

Display

Lens

Processors

Others

Sensors CCD CMOS

Scanning Line Scan Area Scan



Consumer Electronics

Video Surveillance

Industrial

Automobile

Transportation

Medical

Others

Wireless HART

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Others

In September 2019, Hero Electronix launched an AI smart indoor camera and sensors under the ‘Qubo’ brand. The product is made in partnership with Amazon. This product comes with the Amazon’s voice assistant product Alexa built-in and also has an artificial intelligence powered-image analytics technology mainly for the face recognition, baby crying alerts and person detection. With this launch the company will create a leading consumer technology brand

In November 2015, FLIR Systems, Inc. acquired the DVTEL, Inc. (U.S.). The company is known for its large scale sales channels and distribution network which would help to increase the market share of the company globally. This acquisition would help the company for developing hardware and software technologies for the advanced video surveillance

Global smart cameras market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart cameras market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

