IoT gateway is a physical device that enables software program which serves as a connection point between controllers, sensors, clouds and intelligent devices. The IoT gateways structures are in the shape of building blocks which increases the wireless sensing application in IoT module. The network of edge analytics data and repository are flow securely in between the clouds and devices of the IoT gateways. IoT gateways offer several functions such as device connectivity, security, data filtering, and protocol transaction. The gateways are configured with service providers, NaaS providers and CSPs which is functional for interconnected mesh of heterogeneous devices located across varied geographical regions.

This report on the Global IoT Gateways Market offers analysis of the market segments including dominating players, manufacturing, sales, consumption, import and export. The report examines deployment type, segmentation, and the leading players have used various techniques such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to sustain in long term.

IoT Gateways Market Overview:

Global IoT Gateways Market is expected to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2026 from USD 7.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Landscape

Intel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Arm Limited, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, TE Connectivity, STMicroeletcronics, Advantech Co., Ltd., Dell, EUROTECH, AAEON, ADLINK Technology Inc., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Notion Labs, Inc., Samsara and Estimote, Inc..

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand in providing security in IPv6.

Growing demand in building automation system.

Research and development took place to improve the local area networks (LANs) and wide area networks (WANs).

Rising demand in manufacturing miniaturization processors.

Market Restraints:

Distortion due to complex network architecture.

Lack of security and privacy of user data.

There are various types of assessments carried out in this IoT Gateways market report to analyze the crucial market details and evaluate market opportunities. These assessments are-

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted. Qualitative and quantitative assessment Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of IoT Gateways Market.

Further, this report classifies the IoT Gateways market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

By Node, Smart Watch Camera RADAR Thermostat Actuator Smart TV Others

By Connectivity Technology, Bluetooth Wi-Fi ZigBee Ethernet, Z-Wave Others

By Component, MCU FPGA Sensor Memory Others

By Application, Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Building Automation, Industrial, Consumer Electronics.



Focal points of the Report

This expository report will endow both built up key players as well as contestants to distinguish the beats of the worldwide market.

In-depth analysis of different market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

covers all the emerging trends and segments of the industry- complete with their contribution in the growth of market.

Competitive developments like agreements, ventures, new products, expansion plans and even acquisitions are discussed in the report for further clarification.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in IoT Gateways Market

8 IoT Gateways Market, By Service

9 IoT Gateways Market, By Deployment Type

10 IoT Gateways Market, By Organization Size

11 IoT Gateways Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Research Methodology: Global IoT Gateways Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved.

