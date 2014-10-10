Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output is known as Massive MIMO is a wireless technology that helps in transferring more data using multiple transmitters and receivers. It is mostly used in telecommunication sector where the need for transmitting data to multiple users at a time is more critical. The massive MIMO uses multi-antenna Base Stations (BSs) to serve large amount of users. It has duplexing mode that is designed for TDD operation to exploit channel reciprocity. It uses two transmitter and two receiver antenna elements to double the capacity. The massive MIMO helps to increase network capacity and spectral efficiency as well as reduces wireless network interference. For instance, in 2018, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited deployed pre-5G Massive MIMO at IPL stadiums in India. This massive MIMO offers more than 5 times the capacity in a 30 MHz wide band spectrum and stadiums are connected with various wireless broadband solution.

Massive MIMO Market Overview:

The Global Massive MIMO Market was valued at USD 1,120 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 19,900 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 42.4 % for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global massive MIMO market are –

Nokia Oyj

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Verizon Communications

ZTE Corporation

Sprint Corporation

China Mobile Limited

The other players in the market are Bharti Airtel Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, SmarTone Mobile Communications Limited, T-Mobile US, Inc., China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Nokia Corporation, Idea Cellular Limited, Vodafone Group plc, Telefónica, S.A., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk, Telstra Corporation Limited, CommScope Inc., and many more.

Increasing Massive MIMO activities drives the global Massive MIMO growth

Market Drivers:

Need of high speed data transfer for large amount of data at a given time.

Increasing software implementation in communication network.

High signal to noise ratio and link reliability.

Large reduction in latency on air interface.

Market Restraint: Lack of standardization of spectrum allocation. High signal processing complexity due to utilization of large number of antennas and multiplexing.



Key Assessments: Massive MIMO Market

There are various types of assessments carried out in this Massive MIMO market report to analyze the crucial market details and evaluate market opportunities. These assessments are-

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted. Qualitative and quantitative assessment Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of Massive MIMO Market.

Further, this report classifies the Massive MIMO market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Increasing direct consumption of Massive MIMO will uplift the growth of the global Massive MIMO market

Spread dominated the Type segment with major share

By Technology

LTE Advanced

LTE Advanced Pro

5G

By Type of Antennas

8T8R

16T16R & 32T32R

64T64R

128T128R & Above

By Spectrum

FDD

TDD

Others (FBMC and OFDM)

By Application

Commercial Use

Public Use

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada, Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Focal points of the Report

This expository report will endow both built up key players as well as contestants to distinguish the beats of the worldwide market.

In-depth analysis of different market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

covers all the emerging trends and segments of the industry- complete with their contribution in the growth of market.

Competitive developments like agreements, ventures, new products, expansion plans and even acquisitions are discussed in the report for further clarification.

Research Methodology: Global Massive MIMO Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis to know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global massive MIMO market.

Analyze and forecast the massive MIMO market on the basis of services, end-user, and services

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative and application Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.



