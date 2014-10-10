Industry Overview Of Food Contaminant Testing Market

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Food Contaminant Testing market.

Food contaminant testing is to detect toxic or potentially harmful substances existing in food, such as pathogens, pesticides, gmo, toxins, etc.

The pathogens segment includes pathogens such as E. coli, salmonella, campylobacter, and listeria. The diverse weather conditions in different regions may cause a pathogenic attack. This is compelling vendors to come up with products and solutions to detect the presence of food-borne pathogens. For instance, a bacterial protein isolated from the intestine of chicken can be used as a food preservative and to prevent the growth of food poisoning causing agents.

The key players covered in this study, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Covance, Neogen, SGS SA, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, IDEXX Laboratories, Intertek Group, Bureau Veritas, Microbac Laboratories, QIAGEN, Silliker, Merieux NutriSciences, TUV SUD, AsureQuality, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Dairy Technical Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Pathogens Testing, Pesticides Testing, GMO Testing, Toxins Testing, Other

Market segment by Application, split into, Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Foods, Fruits & Vegetables, Other

Market dynamics including drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, influence factors, and trends are specially focused upon to give a clear understanding of the global Food Contaminant Testing market.

The research study includes in depth analysis where important type, application, and regional segments are studied in quite some detail.

The Food Contaminant Testing report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world market share.

The Food Contaminant Testing Market report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors impression the market in these regions.

