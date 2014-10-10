Global microbiome sequencing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3455.33 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the focus of various researchers on utilization of this technology in the development of personalized medicine and dietary applications.

Microbiome sequencing market research report acts as a great source of information with which businesses can get a telescopic view of the existing market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. Moreover, the microbiome sequencing report also comprises of all the key market information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements. It describes thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. Detailing about the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values is also conducted in the report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microbiome sequencing market are BIOLOG; Cosmosid Inc; Illumina, Inc.; Metabiomics Corp.; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; BaseClear B.V.; BGI; BioMathematica; Charles River; CoreBiome, Inc.; Clinical-Microbiomics A/S; Diversigen; Eurofins Scientific; LABCYTE INC.; Leucine Rich Bio Pvt Ltd.; Microbiome Insights; MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Molzym GmbH & Co. KG; Norgen Biotek Corp.; Phase Genomics Inc.; QIAGEN; Resphera Biosciences, LLC; Shoreline Biome; StarSEQ GmbH; Viome, Inc.; Zymo Research among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, LOOP GENOMICS announced the launch of new kits aimed at enhancing the ultra-high resolution microbiome sequencing solutions for researchers. The kits are provided in combination with Illumina’s instruments which can reduce the overall costs of researches and provide valuable insights with high accuracy

In January 2019, OraSure Technologies announced that they had agreed to acquire two separate organizations to enhance their growth strategies and align their business strategies to meet the growing consumer demands for microbiome services, as well as enhancing the expertise of non-invasive sampling collection

Competitive Analysis:

Global microbiome sequencing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microbiome sequencing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Microbiome Sequencing Market

By Sequencing Technology

Sanger Sequencing

High-Throughput Sequencing

Third-Generation Sequencing

Sequencing By Ligation (SBL)

Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS)

Shotgun Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Others

By Component

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

By Targeted Disease

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Infectious Diseases

CNS Diseases

Oncology

Others

By Application

Drug & Biomarker Discovery

Genetic Screening

Disease Diagnosis Research

Therapeutic

Personalized Medicine

Others

By Research Type

Outsourced

In-House

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Academic Centers & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others Nutritional



By Laboratory Type

Dry Lab

Wet Lab

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

