The Global Orthopedic Devices Market accounted to USD 14.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

As orthopedic devices market report has precise and accurate analysis of market trends, future developments, market segments and competitive analysis which suits the needs of all sizes of businesses. This market research report is one of the best and wide-ranging market reports which provide market insights by considering number of factors. The report highlights CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2024, historic data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Some of the major players operating in global orthopedic devices market are Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., APATECH LTD., ArthroCare Corporation, Medtronic, Touch Bionics Inc. and Touch Bionics Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, NuVasive, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., Exactech, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Amedica Corporation, Alphatec Spine, Inc., and MicroPort Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Medical Inc., aap Implantate AG, Solana Surgical LLC among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Orthopedic Devices Market

The global orthopedic devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Technological advancements

Increasing Geriatric Population

Lack in established clinical records and strict regulations

Higher treatment costs

Shortage Of Skilled Professionals

Market Segmentation: Global Orthopedic Devices Market

By product the global orthopedic devices market is segmented into accessories, and surgical devices.

Accessories are further sub-segmented into braces, consumables, and others.

Surgical devices are further sub-segmented into drill guide, guide tubes, implant holder, custom clamps, distracters, and screw drivers.

On the basis of devices the global orthopedic devices market is segmented into hip orthopedic devices, knee orthopedic devices, spine orthopedic devices, craniomaxillofacial orthopedic devices, dental orthopedic devices, sports injuries, extremities and trauma orthopedic devices.

On the basis of end-users the global orthopedic devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, home care settings, and others.

On the basis of geography, global orthopedic devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

