MARKET DEFINITION: GLOBAL TRANSRADIAL ACCESS MARKET

Global Transradial Access Market is expected to reach USD 2,061.79 Million by 2025 from USD 1,105.79 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

Some of the major players operating in this market are BD, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group plc, MEDTRONIC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., NIPRO CORPORATION, ANGIODYNAMICS INC., Amecath, OSCOR Inc., Penumbra, Stryker and CARDINAL HEALTH among others.

DRIVERS: GLOBAL TRANSRADIAL ACCESS MARKET

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing cases of obese patient, rising number of heart problems, growing use of radial access in oncology field and technological advancements. On the other hand product recalls and failures may hinder the growth of the market are the factors which will boost the global transradial access market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL TRANSRADIAL ACCESS MARKET

The global transradial access market is segmented based on product into six notable segments; sheaths and sheath introducers, mircrocatheters, guidewires, guiding catheters, intermediate catheters and accessories. In 2018, sheaths and sheath introducers market is likely to dominate market with 29.5% shares and is estimated to reach USD 643.9 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period.

The global transradial access market is segmented based on application into three notable segments; neurovascular, cardiology, and peripheral vascular. In 2018, cardiology market will dominate with 46.6% shares and will consume around USD 999.66 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 8.8% in the assessment period.

The global transradial access market is segmented based on usage into four notable segments; drug administration, fluid and nutrition administration, diagnostics and testing and blood transfusion. In 2018, the drug administration market is estimated to dominate market with 35.8% shares and will collect around USD 781.67 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 9.1%.

The global transradial access market is segmented based on end user into four notable segments; hospital, clinics, ambulatory care centers and others. In 2018, hospitals market is expected to dominate market with 41.5% shares and is estimated to reach USD 893.28 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.9%.

COMPANY ANALYSIS:

