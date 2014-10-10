Global Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market By Application (Heavy Industries, Transportation Components, Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Medical Equipment, Aerospace, Household, Printing), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global rubber bonded abrasives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.81 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Bonded abrasives are natural abrasives that are fused to form a solid. They are composed of fillers, bonding material and abrasive grains. Some of the examples of bonded abrasives are resinoid bond mounted points, resinoid grinding cups, vitrified bond mounted points, rubber bond mounted points, flat unreinforced grinding wheel and others. There is a growing demand for rubber bonded abrasives in medical equipment activates, electrical & electronic equipment, transportation components and in heavy industries which are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research has added a new report to its source. The report is titled "Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market Research Report 2019" and accelerates a wide-ranging and focused look into this market. Market size is concluded through detailed study and examination through subordinate research.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, 3M, Abrasivos Manhattan SA, Artifex DR Lohmann GmbH & Co Kg., Atto Abrasives Ltd., Buehler, Buffalo Abrasives, Inc., Cratex Manufacturing Co., Lowton Abrasive Ltd., Marrose Abrasives, Pacer Industries, Inc., Pferd Inc., Saint Gobain, Schwarzhaupt GmbH & Co. Kg, Tyrolit Group, Y. Ikemura& Co. Ltd., Abtex Corporation, VSM Abrasives Corporation, Cratexand and many more.

The report gives most significant details of the Global Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental situations over the forecast period

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from the precious metal industry will act as a driver for the market in the forecast period

Flexibility in operations with rubber bonded abrasives will also act as a driver for the market

Increasing product usage in hot melt adhesives and agricultural films particularly in Latin America will drive the regional application scope of the market

Increasing usage of rubber bonded abrasives will also act as a driver for the market.

Market Restraints:

Machine parameter constraints; this factor will hamper the growth of market in the forecast period

Manufacturers are shifting their base due to high pollution; this factor will also hamper the market

Global Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market Segmentation:

By Application

Heavy Industries

Transportation Components

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Medical Equipment

Aerospace

Household

Printing

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, SAK Abrasives Inc., a division of SAK Industries Pvt. Ltd. bought Buffalo Abrasives, Inc., who is full line supplier of rubber-bonded abrasive products, vitrified, shellac, and resinoid. SAK Abrasives Inc. is a manufacturer of super, coasted and bonded abrasive products, which is based in India. Such acquisition will help the company to penetrate more into this market

In July 2016, Atto Abrasive launched a new range of polishing wheels in their Axiom portfolio, particularly for the saw blade industry. It is available in both cork and rubber bond and are used for polishing of saw blades. They are available in a variety of grit sizes and grit types. Such new launches will help the company to grow in this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global rubber bonded abrasives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rubber bonded abrasives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

For growth of the market forecast, the report is commenced by approximating the size of the current market, giving a basic idea for predicting the future growth of the market. The impact analysis helps in collecting data on the future growth of the Rubber Bonded Abrasives market.

Geographically, this report is equipped with detail study of all the major geographic regions around the globe. The regions which are considered for the study are, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Rubber Bonded Abrasives market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis

