The Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market accounted for USD 1.80 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 31.10% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The key profiles various organizations and players have likewise been highlighted here such as CRF Health, Cambridge Cognition Ltd, ERT Clinical, CogniFit, Brain Resource Company (BRC), NeuroCog Trials, Cogstate Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Brackets, ProPhase, LLC., Pearson Education . These profiles help the new entrants to clearly visualize the level of competition they are going to experience in the Cognitive AsSEssment and Training market.

The cognitive assessment and training is a technique of assessing the IQ or level of intelligence, perceptual abilities, verbal and non-verbal skills along with other parameters. This test is used in order to detect cognitive impairment symptoms in patients. The factors which are helping the market to grow are increasing geriatric population, increasing awareness for brain fitness, advancement in the technology among others.

The Cognitive AsSEssment and Training report conveys a top to bottom efficient viewpoint of the knowledge identified with the Cognitive AsSEssment and Training Market. The report provides a complete assessment of present as well as future market prospects for the estimated period of time i.e. 2019-2026.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Geriatric Population

Increasing Awareness for Brain Fitness

Advancement in Technology

Stringent Government Regulations

Time Constraint in Developing Clinically Validated Brain Fitness Software

Negative Publicity About Brain Training Efficiency

The focused regions are basically U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

For better comprehension the overall Cognitive AsSEssment and Training market has been segmented on the basis various factors such as-

Scope of Cognitive AsSEssment and Training Market

Assessment Type (Pen & Paper Based Assessment, Hosted Assessment, Biometrics Assessment),

Component (Solutions, Services),

Application (Clinical Trials, Classroom Learning, Corporate Learning, Brain Training, Research, Others), Vertical

Research Methodology: Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

Some of the key research methodologies used by DBMR Research team is Vendor Positioning Grid, Technology Life Line Curve, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Sales In Terms Of Hardware, Software, And Services Availed, Multivariate Modeling, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about of research skills drop an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

